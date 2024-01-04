Diana Salazar: “They want to silence me, like they did with Fernando Villavicencio”

attorney general Diana Salazar He condemned that the same group that had murdered Fernando Villavicencio had been hired to attack him.

This was announced this Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the National Court, where a connection hearing was set up against eight new people involved in the case. Metastasis.

In diligently Which revolves around an alleged organized crime conspiracy, in which 31 people were initially prosecuted, the prosecutor revealed Plan Which was fabricated to make an attempt on his life.

Prosecutor Diana Salazar said, “They want to silence me, like they did to Fernando Villavicencio, and now they want to do the same to the prosecutor.”

Diana Salazar gave names

According to the prosecutor, Fabricio Colón Pico, a well-known Quito criminal with ties to Los Lobos, was behind the plan to kill him.

“I say it by first and last name. Now, come and kill me,” he said.

After 11:00 am this Wednesday, January 3, 2024, established audience Of relationship Of eight people More in case transformation ,

