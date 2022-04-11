Díaz-Canel responds very “inspired” to Lis Cuesta’s tweet and the networks explode

The Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez He responded very “inspired” this Sunday to the publication in which his wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza, called him “the dictator of my heart” and the networks exploded between jokes and indignation.

“I will love you until the end of time. I will love you and then I will love you, ”Díaz-Canel wrote on his official Twitter account, citing a song by the singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguezin response to the “compliment” that his wife dedicated to him a few hours before.

The president shared Cuesta’s aforementioned tweet along with the label #VamosConTodoquite out of place in what was intended to be a romantic declaration of love.

Capture of Twitter / Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

The cheesy tone exchange surprised the forum members and unleashed an avalanche of comments and ridicule on the social network, where users came to wonder if the publication was a parody or if both official profiles had been hacked. “I refuse to believe this is true. Are Romeo and Juliet kidding us??” commented one.

Other netizens responded with very creative memes, including one in which the faces of Díaz-Canel and his wife were mounted on an emblematic scene of the Disney animated film, The Lady and the Tramp.

“Friends…don’t get out of focus with this pair of fools. tactical for divert attention from important matters of these criminal dictators,” said one user. Another scoffed at the cheesy exchange and claimed that he seemed to be in the presence of a mexican novelwhile a forum member criticized the way in which they wasted time with those “well done” messages, while Cubans were starving and the number of political prisoners increased.

Another meme full of ridicule presented a photo of Díaz-Canel smiling and on one side, a very funny phrase: “I spent my life doing rapid tests when you were the PCR of my heart.”

“They should think about guaranteeing medicines to the people and not in such silly phrases,” alleged a user.

The call First Lady of Cuba opened her Twitter account last March and a few hours later he already had the blue check mark, an official verification symbol. Since then, his tweets have both outraged and amused Cubans, relentless in responding to Cuesta Peraza’s messages, who even He paid compliments to the former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, and the head of the Ideological Department of the Communist Party, Rogelio Polanco.

“Cuban, grandmother, revolutionary, teacher, coordinator of events and culture-tourism of the Cuban Ministry of Culture, together with Miguel Díaz-Canel, unconditional at the service of Cuba,” wrote the representative of the regime in the description of her profile.

Díaz-Canel has not had a happy stay on the social network either, being the target of correct criticism due to its terrible government management. In February 2021, the president shared an old photo of a supplied farm and there were hundreds of Internet users who called him a liarsince in recent years there has been a constant lack of offers in these state establishments.

In January of this year he also received an avalanche of negative reactions, because in a post it occurred to him to ask the population to sow ideas and awarenessin the midst of the critical social, economic and political situation that the country is going through.

In July 2021, it was the adult content artist Mia Khalifa who posted it on Twitter, after greeting her millions of followers on the social network. “Good morning everyone except @DiazCanelB, singao”, Said the model and influencer of Lebanese origin.