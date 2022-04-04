Did it include LeBron James and Anthony Davis? Shaquille O’Neal revealed the players who should leave the Lakers

In the midst of the losing season of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA 2021-22, Shaquille O’Neal revealed to the players that they must change. Did it include LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

Los Angeles Lakers march by leaps and bounds towards an abyss that would lead them to the hard blow of failure in the 2021-22 NBA season. What to do to recompose the path? Shaquille O’Neal He is already thinking about the next campaign and revealed the players that the team should change LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company.

With the experience of win three championships, won one more in the Miami Heat, in eight seasons with the Lakers, O’Neal is more than an authorized word when it comes to talking about the Los Angeles team. Above all, if it is advice on how to form a team with winning idiosyncrasies.

Although some analysts consider that a trade for the Los Angeles Lakers to leave Anthony Davis would be the best thing for the team, ‘La Ceja’ is one of the two players that Shaquille O’Neal would not change on the eve of the team that would form in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Shaquille O’Neal has already caused a stir by stating that the 2021-22 Lakers are not a team with five players who will be members of the Hall of Fame, so Big Diesel had no problem revealing the players who should leave the Los Angeles team.

Did he include LeBron? O’Neal revealed to the players that Lakers must change

“Keep LeBron and AD and make moves for everyone else.” Shaqulle O’Neal told the CBS Sports channel. Words more, words less… Saved by James and Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers must leave all players they had in the 2021-22 NBA season.