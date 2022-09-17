Did Zendaya and Tom Holland break up? Everything we know about it – Metro World News

Zendaya and Tom Holland They quickly became one of the most loved couples in the world of entertainment, the relationship that was born on the set of the Spider-Man movies seemed to be at its peak a couple of months ago, but now it is speculated that both interpreters could have separated, we tell you everything that is known so far.

After the immense success of the third installment of Spider-Man, Tom Holland decided to take a short break in his busy acting career and even bought a house on the outskirts of London to live with Zendaya, who recently managed to take home Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards.

According to netizens, Zendaya and Tom Holland would have separated for this particular reason

The Emmys proved to be another step forward for Zendaya’s growing career, the actress is currently more than established in the industry, but specialists in the medium speculate that she still has growth. And it was precisely during the awards ceremony that one of her actions would have revealed her secret.

The couple was always very secretive, so it was to be expected that in the event of a separation not everyone would find out, so the small details can be the key. After his victory at the gala, the networks began to speculate about an important omission in his speech.

Amidst a lot of jitters and becoming the first African-American woman and the youngest woman to win two Emmys, Zendaya took the stage to thank her family and the “Euphoria” crew, but completely left out any mention of Tom Holland.

The networks explode after Zendaya’s victory at the Emmys

As expected, Internet users did not hesitate to start emphasizing the detail, which comes relatively shortly after the British actor has decided to take a step back on his social networks “spite?” some pointed out.

So far the present of the couple is totally uncertain, whether to continue with their relationship or to have ended it, it seems that nobody will find out until one of the two decides to speak publicly. At the moment, Zendaya’s fans are delighted with how her career is shaping up.