Diego Luna confesses that age played against him during the recordings of “Andor”: “Time has passed”

Six years have passed since Diego Luna starred, along with Felicity Jones, in the film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, and although it may not seem like such a long time, age has taken its toll on the Mexican actor.

Diego, who is currently 42 years old, shared in a press conference that when he arrived on the set of the series “Andor” he had complications due to physical work, noting that there were things that were easier to do at 30.

“I go with the stunts where they have an amazing facility and things to climb, jump, fall and roll. I’m like ‘let’s do something simple, I need to get back to this’, and I pretend I’m ten years younger, which is what I have to do on this show, and the next morning I’m like ‘shit, I’m going to have to quit this job. , I can’t handle this anymore,’” he said.



Diego shared with the international press that this happened the first or second day he arrived at Pinewood Studios, where the series was filmed, and when they were still in pre-production.

“Every part of my body ached and I felt like I had been in battle and it was just the first rehearsal. I was talking to my family telling them ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do this, no one is going to believe it, I’m going to spend the first two months in a chair,’” she explained.

Fortunately, the Mexican was not alone, he had a stunt double to help him with the most difficult scenes: “Clearly time has passed and, luckily, there was a fantastic stunt double who helped me do things that I can no longer ”.

The series, which arrives on the Disney+ platform on September 21, follows the character Cassian Andor (played by Luna), five years before the events of the film “Rogue One”, when the Rebel Alliance was being formed, showing his passing from a thief to a revolutionary who will fight against the Empire.

Starring in a world-wide story is for Diego an example of diversity on screen. Both he and Adria Arjona represent the Latino faces of the series.

“The industry is reacting to certain things that are happening out there, we are supposed to be a mirror so that audiences can see themselves there and with joy. It makes sense that if we’re talking about a galaxy where there are many planets, people come from different places, and if we’re talking about refugees, they come from different places and they gather in one place and they sound different, they look different. This diversity is what makes the reality in which we live very rich. I’m glad the stories we see reflect that.”

In this regard, Adria assured that participating in this production gives her hope that little girls will see her on the screen and identify themselves because they look like her. The actress, who is the daughter of singer Ricardo Arjona, pointed out that things are changing but she considers that the writer Tony Gilroy did not look for her only because of her roots.

“It wasn’t part of the conversation, which I think was the most beautiful part. It wasn’t like ‘oh, you’re Hispanic, you need to be here.’ Tony said ‘You’re Bix’ and it’s never justified or we didn’t even have a conversation about my ethnicity. I think it was really because of my job,” he detailed.

“I really hope that in the future that question is not asked so much anymore, that it becomes a normality in which seeing two actors like Diego and me in Star Wars is cool and is the norm.”

