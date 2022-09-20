Diego Luna reveals why ‘Andor’ is different

Mexican actor Diego Luna’s new prequel series is a long, long way from anything else in the “Star Wars” galaxy.

“Andor” depicts the beginning of the Rebellion featured in the “Star Wars” movies, but focuses less on franchise staples like the Force or the Skywalkers and more on how the fight against the Evil Empire began.

“It’s going to be special for the public because it’s different,” Luna told the Daily News. “It’s the most solid Star Wars you’re going to get. This show is about people, normal people, and I really like that.”

Premiering its first three episodes Wednesday on Disney+, “Andor” is set before the 2016 film “Rogue One” which featured Luna’s Cassian Andor as a cunning rogue spy who risks his life to steal the Empire’s plans for a Death Star superweapon.

The new series, which splits 24 episodes into two seasons, shows that Cassian was a very different person early in his life.

“It’s quite interesting to approach a story backwards. We know the ending, therefore we are going to challenge every idea you have about Cassian and his background,” Luna said.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. (Des Willie/Des Willie / Lucasfilm Ltd.)

“There are some references in ‘Rogue One’ to his past. He talks about being a part of a fight since he was 6 years old. He talks about a very dark past where he has done terrible things for the Rebellion, but you don’t get to know exactly what he is talking about. Now, we’re going to go through that.”

“Rogue One,” which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, was the first standalone “Star Wars” film not to be part of a larger trilogy.

Luna, 42, never expected to play Cassian again, but was eager to reprise the role after being delighted with how “Rogue One” turned out.

“When I saw it, I was very satisfied with the result,” said Luna. “I was proud and ready to move on and go back to my life and do other things, and then a year later I got a phone call saying, ‘Would you be willing to explore the possibility of going back into character and telling the story of Cassian background?’

“I was very happy to be able to explore Cassian’s journey. …How does he come to believe so much in a cause, that he is willing to sacrifice everything?”

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. (Lucasfilm Ltd./Lucasfilm Ltd.)

“Andor” is the fourth “Star Wars” action series, following “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

“Rogue One” received praise for its diverse cast, which also includes Felicity Jones, Donnie Yen, and Riz Ahmed. Luna, born in Mexico, is excited to continue providing representation with the new series.

“We are supposed to tell stories where audiences can meet, reflect and feel represented. We have to be a mirror of something that is already happening, very interesting, out there,” Luna said.

“The world in which we live is the one that is due to diversity, due to that richness that the mixture of accents and cultures is giving us. I’m glad to be a part of this.”

Created by “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, “Andor” will release a new episode every Wednesday and also stars Stellan Skarsgård and Adria Arjona.

“It’s quite unfair to call him ‘Andor’ because it’s not just about him,” Luna said. “It’s about a community and it’s about a lot of other characters. This is the beginning of a revolution and the awakening of a revolutionary.”

-Translation by José Luis Sánchez Pando/TCA