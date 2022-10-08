Direct delivery of parcels from the United States to Cuba

Cuban and United States companies have signed an agreement to facilitate the transportation of parcels from that country to the island.

The contract, signed between Aerovaradero SA and Maravana Cargo and which entered into force on October 7, will be for the transportation of non-commercial cargo.

According to report of Latin Pressthe objective is to “shorten the distances and delivery times” to the clients in Cuba of the non-commercial merchandise that is sent from the United States.

Alejandro Martínez, president of Maravana Cargo, pointed out that they are a company that has only been created for two years. Its focus will now focus “on guaranteeing clients in the United States the arrival of their shipments with the greatest security, with which it becomes a facilitator for Cuban recipients.”

For her part, the general director of Aerovaradero, Mayelin Gotera, declared to the aforementioned media that this type of contract allows them to expand the client portfolio in all markets from the approval of the door-to-door delivery of family cargo packages, particularly that from the United States with significant growth in recent years.

The Cuban company assures that it assumes with this alliance, “the commitment and responsibility to make deliveries in the shortest possible time”, something that they must demonstrate beyond the promises.

Recently, they have signed agreements with 23 micro, small and medium-sized companies in Cuba, self-employed workers and state-owned companies so that people receive the packages, “since in many cases they are medicines and other very sensitive products.”

However, at Aerovaradero they know that they must do much more to earn the credibility of customers.

The directive of the Cuban freight forwarder also stated that other strategic alliances are currently being created to reduce tariffs in correspondence with the reduction of customs tariffs approved in Cuba.

The ultimate goal is to “benefit customers in the face of limitations and low availability of goods and products in the domestic market,” he says.

According to the information offered, at the International Transport and Logistics Fair, where the agreement was signed, other freight forwarders, suppliers and logistics companies based in Florida or with representation in Havana such as ASC International, Crowley Maritime Corporation and APA participated. SkyAir.

Direct parcel delivery from the United States to Cuba

Maravana Cargo had previously announced through its official Facebook account the agreements with Correos de Cuba and Palco.

In one of their most recent publications, they indicate that they will begin loading a next container on October 10, which will arrive on the 16th.