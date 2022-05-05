Discover how digitization has impacted the new ways of managing corporate health and well-being

The development of new trends in the health field has always been there, although it was not until this recent crisis that they have really become a real need. Although it is nothing new that everything related to our health is undergoing a digital transformation, in recent years we have witnessed a marked acceleration in this process due to the recent global pandemic, which has reshaped the lives of millions of people. of people around the world and, in particular, the way in which we use health services.

According to the data provided by the study ‘Cigna 360 Well Being’ In the case of Spaniards who used virtual medical assistance for routine check-ups or check-ups, the pre-pandemic percentage was 6% compared to almost 20% during the pandemic. Even more striking is the case of the use of telemedicine for the prescription of medical prescriptions, which went from 12% to 40%.

The expansion and development of digital solutions in health and social systems has meant that the best-prepared countries in this regard have been the ones that have best withstood the impact of Covid-19. In particular, the demand for telemedicine has grown tremendously. Elena LuengoClinical & Medical Innovation Manager from Cigna Spain point out that “Technology is helping to manage our general well-being. Since the pandemic began, the number of virtual appointments that are requested has multiplied exponentially, and we believe that this change will be permanent, with the virtual consultation with a general or family doctor being the most demanded service. In Cigna,we are investing in new comprehensive solutions that help people take control of their health, both mental and physical, and provide treatment when and where it is needed.”

On the occasion of World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Cigna identifies the advantages derived from digital acceleration that can contribute to the improvement of the population’s health and well-being at work:

Health, accessible inside and outside the home. The challenge of mobile applications and other tools related to telemedicine is to anticipate and adapt to the medical circumstances of each patient in order to offer a solution

optimal in each case. The digitization of medical records and data will make the home the usual place for routine health care and monitoring, and hospitals will be reserved for more critical specific situations and emergencies. In addition, many of the doctor-patient contacts are made virtually to reduce waiting times and travel, which translates into less uncertainty, more peace of mind and a significant improvement in terms of travel costs.

Physically and mentally strong employees. Technological advances are being the best ally when it comes to preventing and detecting physical and mental illnesses. Innovation projects in biomedicine focus, now more than ever, on lifestyle care or early detection of mental illnesses and their corresponding advice. Thanks to the new working methods, which make the much-desired freedom and flexibility of work possible, stress levels among employees have been reduced, making teleworking the most effective solution for reconciling work and personal life. And it is that the issue of mental illness at work is increasingly essential for companies. In addition to the popularization of online therapy sessions, nutrition or sports, the use of artificial intelligence is skyrocketing to improve mental resilience and promote various techniques of recovery. mindfulness that help emotional and personal well-being and, as a consequence, improve productivity.

The value of investing in health. The goal is to achieve a positive impact on society by contributing to the general well-being of the population and turning healthcare innovation projects into real solutions. We are facing an aging population that far exceeds the life expectancy of years ago, and it is this population that is going to demand better services and healthcare in the very short term. In addition, new diseases arise as a result of this population longevity. With advances in technology, the construction of a more efficient, sustainable, agile and comfortable healthcare for patients is encouraged, in which everyone can have equal virtual access to their routine appointments, as well as patient follow-up. chronic.

The rise of health consumers. If there is something that has accelerated the digital transformation of this sector, it is the constant need to be informed. Internet access and easy access to various sources of information have made taking care of ourselves an absolute priority. The development of mobile applications that monitor everything from our sleep quality to our heart rate while we exercise has turned us into active subjects seeking motivation to improve their physical and emotional well-being. In this sense, the development of tools and biosensors that help workers to monitor the digital consumption of their work devices encourages us to be more aware of the hours we spend working in front of a screen, and reminds us that we should also rest.

In Cigna, innovation is part of our DNA and we continually bet on the implementation of digital solutions to improve access to comprehensive health. Thanks to these improvements, people are better informed about their current health status and possible future illnesses. The implementation of these advances guarantees a health ecosystem that promotes a safe, responsible and healthy relationship with existing technology in any field.

RRHDigital