Discover the series to watch for free on RTVE Play









Eager to get hooked on a new series? RTVE Play has a large catalog where you can find the best series to make you a marathon this. And the variety is for all tastes, from period fictions to for the youngest. Of course, they are not lacking in the most viewed list: Poldark Y Victory. Find out what four series we recommend and what you can watch for free on RTVE Play.

house of cards The first, the British one, the one starring Ian Richardson. house of cards it is the miniseries chronicles the rise of the politician Francis Urquhart to British power. It is based on the move by Michael Dobbs, published in 1989. The fiction places us in 1990, in the London capital, when Margaret Thatcher resigned from his post after 11 years in power. house of cardsavailable on RTVE Play

top of the lake Top of the Lake It’s a cult series that follows the investigation of detective Robin Griffin, played by Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), who returns to his hometown of Lake Top in New Zealand, where the first season was filmed in 18 weeks. Griffin travels there to investigate the culprit of the rape of Tui Mitcham (Jacqueline Joe), the 12-year-old daughter of Matt Mitcham (Peter Mullan), a local mob boss, who disappears after discovering that she is pregnant. Watch both seasons of Top of the lake now

Commissioner Montalbano Commissioner Montalbano works in Vigata, province of Montelusa with two peculiar companions. Despite being a man of the law, Montalbano does not hesitate to break it to solve his cases as he is known for his irony and tenacity in rural Sicily ruled by the mafia. In each episode Montalbano solves complicated cases with his characteristic cunning. The chapters of Commissioner Montalbano are now available on RTVE Play