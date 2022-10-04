Disney + premieres in October 2022: series, movies and documentaries

Disney Plus renews its catalog of series and movies with the inclusion of the miniseries ‘Candy’, inspired by a real crime, of which Jessica Biel is the protagonist and executive producer, will be released on October 12 with all five episodes available.

It should be noted that the new episodes of ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Andor’ will also be included. From movies, series, original productions and children’s programs, everything will be available to subscribers. Know the premieres of Disney+ for october of 2022.

Disney+ releases for October 2022

October 3

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5

October 5th

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, Episode 1)

The Simpsons (Season 33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts)

Fox (Season 1, 2)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia

Andor – Season 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”

October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

October 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Shorts)

drum line

Werewolf by Night

October 10th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4

October 12 °

Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First (4 Seasons)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Big Shot – Season 2

Andor – Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”

Candy

October 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9

October 14th

into the woods

The New Mutants

October the 17th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5

October 18

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6

October 19

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (4 Seasons)

PB&J Otter (3 Seasons)

Raven’s Home (Season 5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna (Season 11)

Andor – Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 “Draft Day”

October 21

Hall of Villains

October 24th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7

October 26th

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (Season 1, 2 episodes)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2

Andor – Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”

October 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

31 October

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER+ 19 Ended BETTER CALL SAUL: the final analysis

Better Call Saul has ended and no one could hide their sadness. Renato León, together with the film critic and teacher, Jose Carlos Cabrejo, and the RPP cultural journalist, Marco Zanelli, analyze the series that has left its fans melancholy. Is it better than Breaking Bad? Is the ending up to the task? What is coming now? This and much more just a click away.