Disney + premieres in October 2022: series, movies and documentaries
Disney Plus renews its catalog of series and movies with the inclusion of the miniseries ‘Candy’, inspired by a real crime, of which Jessica Biel is the protagonist and executive producer, will be released on October 12 with all five episodes available.
It should be noted that the new episodes of ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Andor’ will also be included. From movies, series, original productions and children’s programs, everything will be available to subscribers. Know the premieres of Disney+ for october of 2022.
Disney+ releases for October 2022
October 3
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5
October 5th
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, Episode 1)
The Simpsons (Season 33)
World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason
Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts)
Fox (Season 1, 2)
Shipwreck Hunters Australia
Andor – Season 5
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”
October 6
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8
October 7
Calling All Monsters Music Video (Shorts)
drum line
Werewolf by Night
October 10th
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4
October 12 °
Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)
Sofia the First (4 Seasons)
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, 6 episodes)
Big Shot – Season 2
Andor – Episode 6
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”
Candy
October 13
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9
October 14th
into the woods
The New Mutants
October the 17th
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5
October 18
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6
October 19
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Bear in the Big Blue House (4 Seasons)
PB&J Otter (3 Seasons)
Raven’s Home (Season 5, 8 episodes)
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series
The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)
The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)
Wicked Tuna (Season 11)
Andor – Episode 7
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 “Draft Day”
October 21
Hall of Villains
October 24th
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7
October 26th
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (Season 1, 2 episodes)
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2
Andor – Episode 8
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”
October 28
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
31 October
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8
