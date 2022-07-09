Disney+: “Spider-Man” marathon on Disney+ for this weekend

As of this July 8, you can see most of the films of the iconic superhero Spider-Man, from the 2002 film starring Tobey Maguire, followed by the two films starring Andrew Garfield to the first Spider-Man film of Marvel with the performance of Tom Holland in 2017.

If you are a fan of this character created by Stan Lee, you will undoubtedly have a great time with all the Spider-Man movies. Organize a Spider-Man marathon and enjoy five films of this superhero together with your family in the comfort of your home.

Spider Man. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.



Spider Man

It is the 2002 film, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, William Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst and James Franco, tells the story of the average teenager peter parkerwho transforms into an extraordinary superhero after being accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is killed during a robbery, the young Peter he vows to use his powers to avenge her death. Considering himself as spider-mansets out to rid the streets of crime, which brings him into conflict with the malevolent Green Goblin.

spider man 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.



spider man 2

It is a 2004 film, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, Alfred Molina, Kirsten Dunst and James Franco. Based on the classic Marvel Comics hero, peter parker juggles the delicate balance of his double life as a college student and superhuman crime fighter. The life of Parker gets more complicated when he faces a new enemy, the brilliant Otto Octaviuswho becomes the maniac and manipulator doc ock also known as the doctor octopus. When he kidnaps mary jane, spider-man must return to action, while the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.

The amazing Spiderman. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.



The amazing Spiderman

Released in 2012, it is directed by Marc Webb and stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans and Sally Field. The plot tells the story of peter parkeran outcast high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his uncle Ben and her aunt May. Like most teenagers, she tries to figure out who she is and how she got to be the person she is today. Peter he also meets his first love in high school, Gwen Stacy, together they struggle with love, commitment and secrets. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance, which leads him directly to Oscorp and the doctor’s laboratory. Curt Connors, former partner of his father. While spider-man face the alter ego of Connors, Alligator, Peter make decisions that will change his life, use his powers and shape his destiny to become a hero.

the amazing spider man 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.



the amazing spider man 2

It is the 2014 film, directed by Marc Webb and starring Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx and Dane DeHaan. In this tape, peter parker will have to face Electro, an enemy much more powerful than him. But when his old friend, harry osborncame back, Peter realizes that all of his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. it’s great to be spider-manfor peter parker there is no feeling like swinging between skyscrapers, accepting being the hero and spending time with Gwen.

Spider-Man: Homecoming. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.



Spider-Man: Homecoming

It is the Marvel Studios movie released in 2017, under the direction of Jon Watts, with performances by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Michael Keaton and Marisa Tomei. In this story, the young Peter Parker/Spider-Manwho made his debut in Captain America: Civil Warhe begins to navigate his new identity as a web-slinging superhero. Excited about his experience with the avengers, Peter he returns home, where he lives with his aunt Mayunder the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. Peter tries to go back to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving he’s more than just friendly spider-man of the neighborhood, but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, all that Peter considers more important will be threatened.

