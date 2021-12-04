Disney, the films coming out at the cinema until Summer 2022. Avatar 2 is also coming

On the occasion of the 44th edition of the Professional Cinema Days of Sorrento, Disney Italia presented to the public the novelties arriving in Italian cinemas in the coming months. The convention ended with advances relating to the titles arriving in the second half of 2022: the Marvel Studios film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the second chapter of Avatar.

WEST SIDE STORY

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story arrives in Italy on December 23, 2021. The film tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in New York in 1957. The reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist , Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno (also one of the film’s executive producers).

THE KING’S MAN – THE ORIGINS

The King’s Man – The Origins of 20th Century Studios which reveals the origins of the first independent intelligence agency arrives on January 5, 2022 in Italian cinemas. When the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history come together to organize a war to wipe out millions of lives, one man will have to race against time to stop them. The King’s Man – The Origins is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS – NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Directed by Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro, the film Searchlight Pictures The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley arrives on January 27, 2022 in Italian cinemas. In the film, a young and ambitious merry-go-round, with a knack for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, associates with a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than him. The cast of the film includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in Italian cinemas from February 3, 2022, tells the story of the rise, fall and redemption of telepredicator Tammy Faye Bakker. Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Abe Sylvia, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is produced by Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane and Gigi Pritzker. The film stars Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio.

MURDER ON THE NILE

Based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel, Murder on the Nile arrives on 10 February 2022 in Italian cinemas. Twentieth Century Studios directed by Kenneth Branagh is a mystery-thriller about emotional chaos and the fatal consequences of obsessive love, starring Kenneth Branagh as iconic detective Hercule Poirot, alongside Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

RED

In Italian cinemas from 10 March 2022, the Disney and Pixar film Red stars Mei Lee, a clumsy and self-confident 13-year-old, torn between remaining a disciplined daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her mother, Ming, is protective, if not slightly bossy, and never strays from her daughter – an embarrassing reality for a teenager like her. And as if the changes in his interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever he gets too excited (which basically means ALWAYS), he transforms into a giant red panda! Red is directed by Domee Shi (Pixar short film Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

Directed by Sam Raimi, the Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive on May 4th in Italian cinemas. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez.

BOB’S BURGER – THE FILM

Bob’s Burger – The Movie, the film adaptation of the long-running American animated sitcom of the same name created by Loren Bouchard, will arrive in Italian cinemas on May 25th.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

The Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in Italian cinemas on 6 July. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, who reprise their roles, while Christian Bale plays the antagonist.