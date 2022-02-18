DNA and RNA sequencing and data science are the focus of the Program…

GRANADA, 18 (EUROPE PRESS)

The Ministry of Health and Families held this Friday at the Fundación Progreso y Salud de Granada the inaugural conference of the Andalusian Program for Training in Precision Medicine (Panmep), which is part of the Board’s line of work to promote precision, also called personalized medicine. The program has focused on DNA and RNA sequencing, liquid biopsy, and data science.

The Junta de Andalucía has detailed through a statement that the inaugural table has been in charge of the general secretary of R&D&i in Health, Isaac Tunisia, accompanied by the rector of the International University of Andalusia (UNIA), José Ignacio García , the rector of the University of Granada (UGR), Pilar Aranda, the director of the Andalusian School of Public Health, Blanca Fernández-Capel, and the coordinator of the training program and scientific director of the Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Interception group in the GENyO center, María José Serrano.

In the welcome of the conference ‘Personalized and Precision Medicine. Challenges and perspectives for the health systems of the 21st century’, Tunisia has outlined the strategic lines of this program, aimed at improving the skills of professionals from different specialties ranging from Oncology, Surgery or Pathology.

Likewise, it has highlighted the clinical application of precision medicine in Andalusian public health, which has led to a personalized approach to different pathologies in their diagnosis and treatment and which has reference professionals in the health and research centers of the community.

The general secretary of R&D&i in Health has stressed the importance of precision medicine for the Andalusian government, which is why precision medicine is explicitly included in the new Strategy for R&D&i in Health 2020 -2023.

The Andalusian Program in Personalized and Precision Medicine (Panmep), aimed at 23 professionals, has the technical and methodological support of the Iavante line of the Progreso y Salud Foundation. It takes place over 149 teaching hours, of which more than 80 are face-to-face, coordinated by professionals with outstanding experience in the field.

Among the speakers, the Board has highlighted Enrique de Álava, Joaquín Dopazo, María José Serrano, María José Sánchez and Manuel Romero-Gómez, and leading teachers in this field such as María Dolores Giráldez, David Vicente or Juan de la Haba, among others . This training will include practices in a real environment. The other 63 hours of the program, in which the pharmaceutical company Janssen collaborates, will be taught online.