Do diesel cars pollute? There is actually a tiny object that dirties the air like 10 cars together

Cars pollute and are a problem to be solved as soon as possible, but unfortunately they are definitely in good company with another much worse grain.

For some years now the situation linked to the climate of our planet has put us strongly on alert, even going so far as to speak of the total elimination of cars driven by petrol and diesel, with the only hybrid / electric cars remaining on earth. But even cigarettes, or rather above all, are highly harmful to our health and that of the globe; even more so than the much-criticized “old-fashioned” cars.

Diesel or petrol? Better to eliminate cigarettes that pollute (at least) 10 times more

Diesel and petrol cars pollute a lot. True, and cigarettes do even more. According to a recent study by the National Cancer Institute of Milan, the very famous and widely used tobacco would pollute ten times more than a diesel car. A cigarette would emit micro dust just like cars powered by a diesel and gasoline engine, but three times as much.

But that’s not all the problem, because cigarettes disperse more particles into the air than a truck that pulls heavy loads can create. And the worst part is that the problem extends to cigarette butts thrown on the ground that amount to roughly 14 billion worldwide, which certainly contribute to making the cigarettes that many people use every day even more polluting.

This does not mean that a solution must not be found with regard to cars and related pollution problems; it simply means that, also considering how harmful cigarettes are, it would be better to work on several fronts without focusing solely and exclusively on the means of transport which, we repeat, they are certainly a problem to be solved.