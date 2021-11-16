“Do some A clubs want to leave the FIGC? I have to laugh”

The world of football looks to the future after almost two years characterized by the pandemic that has brought health and the world economy to its knees. The conference organized by RCS Academy entitled “The restart plans”. Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, spoke at the event commenting: “Italian football needs a cultural revolution, a change that unfortunately is not accepted. Yet it is a need for our world, we must change our perspective on understanding football without neglecting its economic dimension. The reform goes through two fundamental elements: sustainability and stability. The criticalities are now known, with the turnover between relegations and promotions. We therefore need a review of the format of the championships. The problem is not only the reduction, but the way of understanding the professional and amateur levels. Some Do Serie A clubs think about getting out of the FIGC? I react with a smile, which covers the bitterness due to the inability of some subject to know how to make different project proposals compared to a fig leaf that covers their own inability and responsibility. we know the rules of our system, because the desired system of the Premier model provides for a right of veto on everything from the public administration rte of the English Football Association on club decisions. If they want to be a police station just apply, we are available “.

Dal Pino’s words

Also present at the appointment was Paolo Dal Pino, number one of the Serie A League, who was very clear: “Are relations with politics difficult? I would say so. There are about 10 clubs with projects ready for new stadiums, with over 2 billion in investments. concrete action. There are projects that can change the governance of Serie A, which is a drama that prevents us from working. We are working, if then Serie A wants to stay on the results of the last 20 years that it remains on these results “.

De Siervo: “Enough populism. Draghi help our world”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo also spoke at the Social Summit underway at the Olympic stadium in Rome: “Ours is a problem linked to the relationship with politics. In Italy football and Serie A have been identified as the scapegoat. A policy where populism has dominated and has done nothing to fight piracy . We expect a serious and planning dialogue, therefore we count on the Draghi government to close this parenthesis and give the right help to football. – explained the CEO of the League – football is a business in all respects, we must not be hypocritical: we are the only country in the world that has castrated itself with a law that limits and prevents free marketing. A law that places restrictions on us in selling abroad and we don’t understand why. The pandemic has brought out the great difficulties and contradictions in the eyes of all. We must re-establish a loyal relationship with politics in which to consider a series of rules that allow us to run and be competitive on the playing field. In Italy, the Deloitte analysis certifies that a Superalloy would lead to a 30% decrease in revenues and would be unsustainable. Money that steals investments in national leagues. There is also the problem of the calendar, because there is a strong push from the big teams to withdraw from the national championships to play more international matches. Moreover, the 12 signatory teams were among the most indebted and this is a significant issue. We must not bully but improve the current system, implementing the Champions League competition and working to ensure that the teams that invest the most can be more satisfied. The path of virtuous football. The European Leagues – concluded De Siervo – never as in this period have they found a compactness in the direction of concentrating on the system of rules. The path can only be this. Financial FairPlay does not loosen its ties: we will see it in the next market windows, because it will once again be the problem on which we must all be vigilant “.