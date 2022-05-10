do you have pangs? It may not be stress but this problem

Do you often have stomach pains and cramps? Attention, it could be the fault of this syndrome that is affecting more and more people. Here’s what it is and how to do it.

When we see our doctor about stomach cramps or twinges, we often hear that it is stress or poor nutrition. If in most cases this is the reason, in others, the cause could also be linked to a pathology that has been affecting many people in the last period.

Everyone experiences stomach pains or cramps, we often blame digestion or anxiety. There are really many causes that lead to stomach pain, in most of the times the pain goes away on its own in a short time, but if this does not happen, you need to contact your doctor.

Try not to underestimate this symptom, a preventive view could prevent more serious and serious pathologies. In the last period, a syndrome has been circulating that manifests itself in this way. Let’s find out in detail what it is and what the symptoms are.

Stomach cramps? It could be this syndrome

When we talk about diseases, it is rare that young people are affected, unfortunately the syndrome we will talk about today involves an age group that goes from 20 to 50 years.

But not only that, to be hit most are above all the womenthis often manifests itself with alterations in intestinal activities, therefore swelling, flatulence and digestive difficulties, but also with pain and cramps.

We are talking about the irritable bowel syndrome, unfortunately this is often confused with normal stomach ache. But be careful, if left untreated it could continue to present itself in increasingly acute ways and could last for years and years.

Sufferers from this symptom may also have different symptoms including migraines and stress. In fact, often the first organ that is affected by anxiety or stress is the intestine. Be careful, if you often have stomach pains and cramps and it could be the alarm bell of this pathology.

The first thing to do is definitely contact your doctor, he will know which visas to recommend. What do you think about it?