Do you own Bitcoin? Here’s how to make it pay off thanks to DeFi!

The long-awaited day finally arrived on October 19 when the first Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, pushing the crypto asset into the spotlight of mainstream and alternative media outlets.

While the ETF in question will not be managing actual Bitcoin but is actually a futures-based tool, investors and commentators in the ecosystem have welcomed the launch as proof that Bitcoin has made it to the top tiers and will soon surpass the scope. milestone of $ 100,000.

Many investors do not have access or choose not to interact with the new ETF, but you can still use a variety of strategies to generate a return on your BTC reserves.

Here are some methods available to Bitcoin holders to earn with their investment.

DeFi meets BTC in BadgerDAO

BadgerDAO is an open-source protocol developed on the Ethereum network with the specific aim of creating products and the infrastructure necessary to simplify the integration of Bitcoin in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Currently, BadgerDAO has the largest list of BTC pools where investors can provide liquidity.

Returns offered on Bitcoin by BadgerDAO. Source: BadgerDAO

As the BadgerDAO dashboard shown above shows, there are several offers ranging from simple staking of Wrapped BTC (wBTC), with returns from 1.22% to 27.98% depending on blocking terms, to staking in strategies for more complex liquidity providers (LPs) such as the renBTC / wBTC / sBTC pool, which offers returns between 7.07% and 45.37%.

It is important to consider the risks associated with BTC wrapping, as the user must give up control of their BTC to obtain wBTC or renBTC, violating the crypto principle “not your keys, not your crypto.”

For LP tokens of pairs between BTC and other cryptocurrencies such as Ether (ETH), BADGER or stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), users must also consider the possibility of impermanent loss if the price of Bitcoin rises significantly above to the other token.

Trader Joe

Trader Joe is the largest decentralized trading platform by total locked value (TVL) on the Avalanche network, according to Defi Llama data, with $ 2.18 billion in assets currently on the protocol.

Pool with Bitcoin on Trader Joe. Source: Trader Joe

Using wBTC on Avalanche requires another layer of wrapping to produce wBTC.e, which can be traded on the network or used to provide liquidity.

At the time of writing, Trader Joe offers returns on three LP tokens: 26.223% for the wBTC.e / AVAX pair, 16% for the wBTC.e / USDC pair, and 11.9% for the wBTC pair. e / USDT.e. All rewards are distributed in JOE, the protocol’s native token.

Raydium

Raydium is the leading DeFi protocol on Solana’s network, according to Defi Llama data, and currently boasts a TVL of $ 1.77 billion.

Users who want to use their BTC on Solana can do so in pairs with USDC, USDT, Serum (SRM) and a wrapped form of Solana known as mSOL.

Pool with Bitcoin on Raydium. Source: Raydium

The returns offered range from 5.16% to a maximum of 14.27%, with all rewards distributed in RAY, the platform’s native token.

PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is the number one protocol for TVL on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Defi Llama data shows $ 5.39 billion in tokens currently locked on the protocol.

To use Bitcoin on BSC, you first need to wrap it in BTCB, which can be transferred over the network.

Pool with Bitcoin on PancakeSwap. Source: PancakeSwap

Currently, PancakeSwap offers a yield of 5.44% for the BTCB / ETH pair, 15.82% for BTCB / BUSD (Binance’s stablecoin, Binance USD) and 20.79% for BTCB / BNB. All rewards are distributed in the form of the native CAKE token.

Decentralized Bitcoin Futures

dYdX is a decentralized platform for perpetual futures trading that made headlines in September with a thousands-dollar airdrop of its native DYDX governance token to early adopters.

Similar to ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, trades made on the dYdX protocol are not settled in actual Bitcoin but in a USD-linked stablecoin, so BTC stakers may not be interested in the protocol if directly increasing Bitcoin reserves is theirs. one goal.

However, as opposed to trading a regulated futures product only available when traditional markets are open, dYdX offers the 24/7 decentralized trading environment that crypto users are accustomed to.