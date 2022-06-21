Do you remember him? This is what Cirilo from “Carrusel” currently looks like after walking away from the spotlight: PHOTO

Within the collective memory there is a soap opera that captive to an entire generation, the same one that grew up watching the story of several children in a primary school, where they lived all kinds of experiences and emotional moments that gradually forged them for life adultand it is about the telenovela “Carrusel”.

“Carrusel” was a Mexican soap opera released in 1989, and consisted of 358 episodesthus consolidating itself as one of the most popular Mexican children’s productions extensivesince it had its last episode in the year 1990.

32 years have passed since the premiere of “Carousel”

This production starred various actors that today are among the most recognized, such is the case of Ludwiga Palette, August Benedict, Johnny Laboriel, Gabriela Rivero and Pedro Javier Viveros.

And it is precisely this last actor who went on to history and he stood out in this production because he played the role of “Cirilo” the only Afro-descendant child in the classroom, where dozens of adventures were lived.

This is what Cirilo currently looks like from the telenovela “Carrusel”

Against this background, it is easy to understand how “Carousel” is a production that continues in the memory of the generations that witnessed the dozens of stories shared by the kids of the World School, and in this sense, the series stood out because it promoted values ​​and approached various social problems from a point of view that was easy for students to understand. infants.

Now the followers of this famous children’s soap opera have questioned what happened to the actor who gave life to “Cirilo” and that in the production he was played by Peter Javier Vivero, and in fiction he was the boyfriend of the character played by Ludwika Paleta. It is worth noting that Pedro Javier had his debut in this telenovela, which was also his final, because from that moment he moved away from the spotlight and now dedicates himself to communication Social.

Pedro Javier Vivero played “Cirilo”. Photo: Special

FAL

KEEP READING:

Carousel: This is what María Joaquina looks like TODAY, the girl who broke Cirilo’s heart