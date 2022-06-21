Do you remember the Miss Universe who advised Ugly Betty? This is what it looks like 21 years later

21 years after its premiere, “Betty, la fea” continues to position itself as one of the most consumed telenovelas by the public worldwide, because in 2020, Netflix added it to its content. The secret? Nobody knows, what we do know is that throughout the plot, different personalities appear who sympathize with Betty and advise her not to allow more abuse or deception, one of them is the model Cecilia Bolocco, an appearance in which plays herself, do you know what happened to her? Here we tell you.

The participation of Bolocco – model and Chilean television presenter – occurs in the final stage of the soap opera, when Beatriz is already aware of the deception of Don Armando, her boss and the man with whom she lives in love. Although Betty is not specific to her, she takes it out on her and expresses how people who hurt and make fun of her make her feel. Thus, Bolocco is also honest and shares that she has also been a victim of harmful people.

1987: Cecilia Bolocco from Chile. (Miss Universe Organization)

“Pain has no face, it does not discriminate. I have also cried like you, they destroyed my soul, ”she tells him, when Betty refuses to believe that a model, winner of Miss Universe, can suffer for love.

But Betty insists, driven by the pain of disappointment she was going through: “You are a beautiful and successful woman. That doesn’t happen to me. They make fun of me, they reject me. They use me”, she reproaches.

However, Bolocco does not get upset with Beatriz, but instead tries to understand her, coming to the conclusion that, in reality, they are both very similar, since they seek to be loved for who they are inside, not for their appearance. This talk is enriching for Betty, who, after calming down, thanks the model for taking the time to share her personal experience, opening up the perspective of the finance expert.

Currently, the Miss Universe -winner of the 1987 pageant- is 57 years old, is primarily dedicated to fashion design, being very active on her social networks when it comes to talking about the new pieces she is working on, such as blazers, made of 100% wool, coats, handbags, watches, belts, jewelry and perfumery.

Bolocco will work for Falabella, a well-known Colombian clothing brand for which he has launched several collections. But fashion is not the only thing she currently does, as she attends altruistic events, as she is the director of two foundations, as happened recently in the construction of a cancer institute in her native Chile, at which time, like many patients, underwent a mammogram to spread the importance of routine checkup.

It is also part of the “Solidarity Pots” initiative, through which the Chilean population transports basic food supplies to the victims in Ukraine, as a result of the Russian invasion.

In addition, on May 27, it was 35 years since she received the Miss Universe crown, so she appeared in a shopping plaza in her city to commemorate the event, where she was accompanied by a multitude of followers.

The model also has an 18-year-old son, Máximo Saúl Menem Bolocco, product of her relationship with Carlos Menem, former Argentine president, with whom she was married for 10 years (from 2001 to 2011). Her son was diagnosed with cancer in the central nervous system, in 2018, with a very unflattering outlook, “they told me he had two years to live,” she told La Nación, in an interview in 2021.

However, Bolocco always saw her son’s illness with a positive eye, as she was very aware that letting herself be knocked down would not help her support her only son to get ahead. “Despite the pain, the anguish and the great tests that come in life, one has to find a space to smile. One cannot face those tests finished, desolate…”, he expressed and now Máximo has overcome the disease, -and is dedicated to journalism- but that has not prevented the model from continuing to watch over the health of other young people with the same condition.