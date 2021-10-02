Do you want to buy Supercar KITT? Here’s how much it costs

“Excellent condition“: is the main note you placed on an ad eBay the seller of a replica faithful in every detail of KITT , the car star of the show “ Supercar ” (in original “ Knight Rider “), which aired from 1982 to 1986.

KITT, the intelligent supercar

The adventures of Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) and his super car have also become a cult in Italy. The policeman in fact fights crime in his car, KITT, acronym for Knight Industries Two Thousand, named after the builder, Knight Industries. KITT it is none other than one Pontiac Firebird Trans Am entirely painted black on the outside and equipped with futuristic accessories inside, including theartificial intelligence which allows her to speak and behave like a human being.

David Hasselhoff stopped by the Traffic Police, selfie with the agents

Complete restoration, here is the engine and price

The series has generated many followers but above all many fans around the world. One of them, from the UK, bought the car in May 2019, restoring it completely as not in good condition. The job took a lot of patience and a lot of money, but in the end a perfect replica came out, so much so that the owner claims the car speaks just like KITT, you play music and even some jokes. The engine is also the flagship, a 5-liter Knight Rider KITT V8. Small “gem” not to be underestimated: the bodywork is signed by Hasselhoff himself. The car traveled just over 150 thousand km. The price, at the time of this writing, it is hovering on 40,000 euros.

