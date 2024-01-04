Do you want to go to Spain for tourism purposes? These are the records available for obtaining a Schengen visa for Cuba.

Did you know that Cubans ranked third in the number of Schengen visa applications in 2022? This is what the portal shows Schengen VisaInfo.comwhich collects statistics from embassies and consulates of countries included in the Schengen area.

A Schengen visa is a permit issued by one of the member countries of the Schengen agreement for free movement through its 26 member states. With this visa, you can stay up to 90 days within a 180-day period for reasons of tourism, business, visiting family, medical treatment, study, internships or volunteering, as long as no paid activity is carried out.

According to this specialized platform, Cubans submitted 39,931 Schengen visa applications in 2022, representing 18.4% of the total applications in the South America and the Caribbean region. They were surpassed only by Ecuadorians with 75,094 applications and Dominicans with 43,996 applications. There were 159,021 applications between these three countries, representing 73.6% of the region’s total.

If you are thinking about applying for a Schengen visa for Cuba, you should know that it is a process that requires time and planning. And getting an appointment is very difficult.

APPOINTMENTS FOR SCHENGEN VISA AT THE SPAIN CONSULATE IN HAVANA

The first thing you need to do is obtain your credentials to access the online registration system of the Consulate General of Spain in Havana by sending an email to: cog.lahabana.citavisados@maec.es. If you already have this information, you will have to wait until appointment slots become available.

IN Cuban directory We confirmed that on January 4, 2024, appointments for January 25 and 26 were opened.

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, you need to prepare all the necessary documentation to apply for a Schengen visa.

Document for application for a Schengen visa.

Photo

Valid and valid passport

Travel health insurance with a minimum coverage of EUR 30,000 or its equivalent in local currency.

Payment of visa fee: 80 euros.

Documents confirming the reason for travel and conditions of stay, as well as the availability of sufficient financial resources and allowing to establish the applicant’s intention to leave the Schengen area before the expiration of the visa.

Confirmation of residence in the consular district.

All official information in Consulate website.