Doctor Strange 2 will be the biggest thing from Marvel Studios

Cinemascomics brings you an exclusive video of the making of the movie Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness with interviews with its director Sam Raimi and its stars

A little less than a month after its theatrical release, on May 6, at cinemascomics we exclusively bring you a video lasting just two minutes with images from the filming of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness with statements from its director Sam Raimi and its stars, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong.

In the video, the director explains that shooting this film has turned out to ber “A gigantic task”, adding that «it had to be big, because it not only had to capture an image of our multiverse, but of multiple multiverses».

You can see the video with all the statements and some unpublished images below:

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe opens the gates of the Multiverse and expands its boundaries like never before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”, “The Imitation Game [Descifrando Enigma]”), Chiwetel Ejiofor (“Infinite”, “Confined”), Elizabeth Olsen (“Scarlet Witch and Vision”, Marvel Studios “Avengers: Endgame”), Benedict Wong (“Deadly Class”, “Gemini”), Xochitl Gomez (“The Kangaroo Club”, “Roped”), Sheila Atim (“Wound”, “The Underground Railroad”), Adam Hugill (“The Guard”, “1917”), with Michael Stühlbarg (“A Serious Guy” , “Call Me By Your Name”) and Rachel McAdams (“Midnight in Paris,” “Sherlock Holmes”).

The film is directed by Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers, with Mitch Bell and Richie Palmer serving as co-producers. The script is the work of Michael Waldron, who most recently served as head writer and executive producer on Marvel Studios’ “Loki” series for Disney+.

Raimi and Marvel Studios assembled an impressive roster for the film including director of photography John Mathieson (“Gladiator,” “Mary Queen of Scots”), production designer Charles Wood (“Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow”). » of Marvel Studios), costume designer Graham Churchyard (upcoming “Batgirl,” “The Six Billion Dollar Man”), editors Bob Murawski (“Spider-Man trilogy,” “The Bad Land”) and Tia Nolan (“Thunder Patrol,” “Superintelligence”), Oscar®-winning visual effects supervisor Janek Sirrs (“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Terminator Genisys”), special effects supervisor Chris Corbould (“ The dark knight”, “starwars: The Force Awakens”) and composer Danny Elfman (“Spider-Man,” “The Bright Side”).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6, 2022.