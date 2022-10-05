Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Blu-Ray Review

We analyze the Blu-Ray of the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesssequel to 2016’s Dr. Strange

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition in box amaray of the Blu-Ray of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe sequel to Dr. Strange (Doctor Strange) and continues with the events narrated in Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney+ series, Scarlet Witch and Visionwhich kicks off the landing of the multiverses in Phase 4 of the Marvel Shared Universe (UCM).

The film by Sam Raimi (Ash vs Evil Dead) and Benedict Cumberbatch (1917) has fallen in love with critics and the public. The new Marvel Studios movie got more than 5.5 million euros in Spain only in its first weekend of exhibition in cinemas. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Walt Disney Pictures, 2022) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD, as well as for rent and digital sales, through the main platforms operating in Spain. It is also available, at no additional cost, on the Disney+ streaming platform.

To celebrate the arrival of this spectacular blockbuster in the domestic format as it deserves; Walt Disney Pictures, through Divisa Home Video, has also put on sale a limited edition metal case (4K UHD + Blu-Ray).

Synopsis:

Journey into the unknown within the MCU with Doctor Strange. Accompanied by mystical allies old and new, he will traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse, aiming to confront a powerful new villain who seeks to wrest her powers from the enigmatic America Chavez.

The tape is shown in its Blu-Ray version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The Blu-Ray review may contain spoilers for some surprise appearances from here, in case you haven’t had a chance to see it yet, or been on social media in the last five months, and want to know what extras it contains.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor (Homebound), Elizabeth Olsen (The Last of Us), Benedict Wong (She-Hulk: She-Hulk Lawyer), Xochitl Gomez (The Kangaroo Club), Michael Stühlbarg (Call Me by Your Name) and Rachel McAdams (Game Night), along with surprise appearances by [SPOILER] John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Patrick Stewart (Logan), Anson Mount (Inhumans), Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die), Hayley Atwell (Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentencing Part One), Bruce Campbell (Black Friday) and Charlize Theron (Fast & Furious 9) [SPOILER].

The film is directed by Sam Raimi and features Kevin Feige as producer, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serving as executive producers. The script was written by Michael Waldron, responsible for the scripts of the first season of Loki, based on the characters created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

BLU-RAY technical data:

Content: 1 Disc.

Image quality: 2.39:1 – 1080p.

English Audio – DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1; Spanish – DTS 5.1 and Italian – Dolby Digital Plus 7.1.

Subtitles in Spanish, Italian and English for the deaf.

The film is approximately 126 minutes long and is rated as not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Trailer:

Bonus content:

Building the multiverse:

According to Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, it’s extremely fascinating where they go in this movie. Because the multiverse will open up a whole new realm of possibilities, taking us right into Marvel’s most fantastic phase, with the emergence of the multiverse. While San Raimi, director of the film, confesses that it was a very exciting challenge to take on, on this journey through multiple universes.

On the other hand, the actress Elizabeth Olsen, who gives life to the Scarlet Witch, exposes that opening the multiverse creates a great Pandora’s box. To which Benedict Wong, who plays Wong, adds that this sequel has a darker tone, and there is no one better than Sam Raimi to direct it.

Kevin Feige, producer of the tape and responsible for the cohesion of the entire UCM. He explains that after the Infinity Saga, they looked for how to evolve from Endgame to Phase Four. They wanted to explore completely new characters and sides of Marvel comics. And they especially wanted to explore the different realities of the multiverse, with alternative versions of already known characters. In this way, Sam Raimi talks about the great effort that went into recreating so many different realities, with a large group of talented artists in each department, highlighting the script by Michael Waldron, which he thought was brilliant.

For his part, the screenwriter explains that when making a script for the UCM. Marvel gives them a list of things to work with, but they don’t tell them how to put it together, because they trust their authors so much, and it was a perfect opportunity to establish Scarlet Witch as the most powerful villain of all time. Given this, actress Elizabeth Olsen confesses that she was surprised to be the bad guy in the movie, but it was an exciting opportunity because it’s so much fun to play the villain.

They continue talking about the return of characters from the first installment, but different, as they belong to another universe, such as Mordo and Christine. Regarding the Illuminati, the writer wanted to surprise the viewer and do something very crazy. Thus, the director explains that among its members they wanted to give the fans what they wanted, but not exactly what they expected. In turn, they talk about the different versions of Doctor Strange, the shooting of the action scenes in New York, the return to Kamar-Taj.

Introducing America Chavez:

Sam Raimi comments that in this film they faced the challenge of presenting América Chávez. The character has long been on a list of characters they wanted to bring into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, adds Kevin Feige. In turn, the actress Xochitl Gómez, who plays the character created in 2011, explains that América Chávez can pierce portals to different universes, but she does not know how to control his power. The actress indicates that she first auditioned for her in March 2020, and did not hear from her for six months. She was then called to do a screen test in London, and was told what character she was for. Along with this, we see how well she got along with all the cast members, especially Benedict Wong.

Reason for madness:

Michael Waldron confesses that he became a screenwriter, in part, because of the Sam Raimi films. While the rest of the creative and artistic team speaks of the influence of Sam Raimi as a director, especially with the Spider-Man trilogy. The filmmaker himself states that when Kevin Feige announced that he wanted to include a bit of horror in Doctor Strange. He found it interesting, because he loves the horror genre. And, being Raimi the director, could not miss the cameo of Bruce Campbell and the 1973 Delta 88, where both the actor and the vehicle have appeared in all the director’s films.

Outtakes:

False taps coil. Screams, grimaces, poses, dances, laughs, blows, swear words, phrases that are forgotten, words that get stuck, improvisations, wardrobe problems and many little dances.

Deleted scenes:

Composed of three sequences deleted from the final montage.

Audio commentary:

The movie can be played with background commentary from Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron (recently announced as writer for Avengers: Secret Wars).