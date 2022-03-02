Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness: Is Professor X Coming? – What they said, denied and the winks of the protagonists

We could say that Patrick Stewart, actor who gave life to Charles Xavier in X-Men… confirmed his participation in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness? In an interview he talked about the great reaction to the trailer for the upcoming movie and that he didn’t recognize his own voice.

Marvel Studiosafter giving a golden closure to 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Homeprepares for the big premiere of Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. This next film already has high expectations, more than anything because of the possible surprises (and cameos) that we can find. One of these would be to see Patrick Stewart What Charles Xavier or the Professor Xbut thanks to the actor, it seems that it is no longer a mystery if he will appear or not.

The second trailer for Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness It was published during the Super Bowl and, although many scenes were something to talk about, there was one in particular that generated a wave of emotion, rumors and theories, of course. Many fans would swear they heard the voice Patrick Stewart in one of the scenes. Although the actor did the great Andrew Garfield and denied several times that it was he who appeared in the trailer, Stewart ended up confirming what we had been suspecting from the beginning.

In an interview with the channel Youtube Jake’s Takes, a Stewart He was asked about the reaction of fans on the networks to his appearance in the trailer, to which he replied that he had his phone turned off and that he did not hear anything until the next morning.

“Well, I had my phone turned off when it happened, so I didn’t hear a thing. It wasn’t until the next morning that I woke up and looked at my phone to find that I had been bombarded with replies and that my PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed on to me.“he explained Stewart. Then he added: “I didn’t really recognize my own voice, it sounded different. If he had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know. But I was in awe, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing more. Many connections could have been made. but i was pleased”.

In addition to this, the actor also talked about how he would act Charles Xavier if hypothetically he met Stephen Strange, whom he might see as some sort of threat. “Professor X I would be extremely cautious and alert and maybe a little unsure because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man (Doctor Strange) and I think that would put the Professor Xavier on guard”, he explained.

This description makes a lot of sense if we remember that in the trailer we saw how stranger he was arrested and they take him to a kind of court for the “desecration of reality” that he committed in No Way Home. Whether or not they will appear illuminati we do not know, but the participation of Patrick Stewart What Charles Xaviermember of this group and leader of the X Menbrings us one step closer to finding out.

After seeing how the multiverse unfolds in Wanda Vision, Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness not only will it delve into the concept but it will also show us the consequences it has. The concept of the multiverse seems to be at the center of Phase 4 of the MCU and the infinite possibilities that it can bring excite more than one: connections between the different realities, new characters that we can meet and more.

The integration of X Men at MCU it’s just a matter of time. Since Disney I buy Foxfans can’t wait to welcome any of these iconic characters and that the first one we could see is Professor X It is a caress to the soul. Not to mention that his presentation at the Marvel Cinematic Universe It would be the beginning of a whole new era.

To confirm all this we will have to wait for Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6. Directed by Sam Rami, the film stars Bendict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, Rachel McAdams and more.

