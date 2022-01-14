Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch sports muscles that Thor will envy! [FOTO]

There are characters, especially from cinecomics, from whom you can expect that at some point in the film they will show the sculpted physique while remaining bare-chested: in the Marvel universe the Captain America by Chris Evans and the Thor by Chris Hemsworth are undoubtedly the first names that come to mind, but there is another star who is ready to compete. And let’s face it, frankly it’s a surprise: let’s talk about Benedict Cumberbatch, beloved actor but never directly associated with the stereotype of the handsome actor all muscles and half-naked scenes.

Still, the interpreter of Doctor Strange he would certainly have to show off! A photo circulated on the net in these hours – but with no indications on when it was taken – shows a black and white shot of the star’s training with the star of the MCU with the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home and the next Multiverse of Madness.

Cumberbatch has very little to envy to the much more famous and viral shots of Chris Hemsworth: fat mass close to zero, definition of the pectorals, shoulders, groin and abs to leave you speechless. For the part of Stephen Strange there are no scenes that can enhance the forms, but for example in The Power of the Dog from Jane Campion – film for which he was nominated for SAG Awards – fans were able to admire them in a nude scene.

On the Multiverse front, the latest photos that have circulated from the Marvel movie have shown hinted at the fact that the new heroine America Chavez it could be a character outright LGBTQ +. The future of the MCU, however, could look further the former Sorcerer Supreme: a new hero who has already made his debut in recent months could in fact prove to be much more powerful than him and soon take the stage.

In the meantime we will see it again from May 3, 2022 in the halls – including muscles.

Photo: Marvel Studios

