Does the Arconia building, the main setting of ‘Only murders in the building’ really exist?

The second season of Only murders in the building returned last June 28 to Disney+, again giving us the most hilarious plots of current streaming. The 10 new episodes, which are broadcast weekly on the platform, they have moved us back to the Arconia building, another fictional character. And it is that the place has caused great interest in recent months and there are many who are looking if it exists.

The exterior of the Arconia building is actually a construction located in New York. Its façade thus belongs to the Belnord Building, built in 1908 by the architectural firm Hiss and Weekes.

Located in the 86 Upper West Side, Manhattan, this Renaissance-style building has 13 floors and huge gardens. In addition, the site was added to the Register of National Historic Places of the United States, but it does not mean that it is still inhabited.

‘Only murders in the building’ Disney

The place thus joins the list of the New York settings of the most beloved series, which have caused hundreds of thousands of tourists to move to the streets of the big city: from 101 Bedford Street (the apartment block of friends) to the 64 Perry Street (Carrie’s portal on sex in new york), going through the 240 West 55th Street (MacLaren’s bar in how I Met Your Mother).

As usual in these cases, the interior decorations Only murders in the building are built on film sets of 20th Century Fox Television, 40 Share Productions or Another Hoffman Story Productions, among other companies, that participate in the co-production of the series created by John Robert Hoffman and Steve Martin.

In this new installment, we return to an Arconia overwhelmed by another death: that of the president of the neighborhood council, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Charlie (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), suspected of this homicide, must find the real culprit and clear his name using his podcast once again.

The new episodes bring as a surprise the signing of Cara Delevingne, who enters the skin of Alice, a young British woman related to the art world and Mabel’s love interest. An arrival that will turn the second season upside down and promises to bring us large doses of fun.





