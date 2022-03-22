Does the Xbox Series S have 4K?

All games on this machine are digital , being the Xbox Game Pass an almost obligatory purchase in this case. The price of the console is quite affordable, and Microsoft has not had as many stock problems with it as with its older brother. In fact, during the last Christmas, it was really easy to get one of these, while the Series X and PlayStation 5 were completely sold out.

The Xbox Series S was a brilliant move by Microsoft to sell its ecosystem to a larger audience casual. Actually, this console is currently fulfilling the same function as the PlayStation 4 for Sony, that is, it is receiving the same new generation titles with graphic limitations . The big difference is that it is a new console, so it has a long life ahead of it.

Does the Xbox Series S have resolution and framerate limitations?

Yes and no. The Xbox Series S is ready to render video games at a 1440p maximum resolutionUnlike the Xbox Series X, which can handle 4K resolution natively. Does this mean that if I have a 4K TV, I will see the content of my Xbox Series S worse? Not necessarily. The console has ability to do a upscaled to 4Kso there is no need to worry about this.

On the other hand, the two consoles have a maximum framerate of 120 frames per secondalthough enjoying this feature on the Xbox Series S will depend on both the title and the television we use and the HDMI cable.

Are there any games that run natively in 4K on Series S?

The list of titles is not very long, but yes. Most games will work on Xbox Series S with the 1440p limitation we mentioned above, but there are some games that go over the limit and will allow us to play them at 4K if we have a TV or monitor with these characteristics.

some kind of games metroidvaniathat is, in 2D with side scrolling as Ori and the Will of the Wisps or Hades work fine in native 4K on Xbox Series S. The Tourist, which is an open world puzzle title with isometric perspective and very simple graphics, also has this feature. And finally, to give a more demanding example, Crysis-Remastered it also allows 4K gaming on the Series S. There are a few more and the list could grow in the coming months.