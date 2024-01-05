Dollar: closing price today, January 4, in the Dominican Republic

After opening down, Dominican Peso amortized at the end of business on January 4 trade down before U.S. $. The United States currency has recovered more than half a percent of its value against the Dominican Republic currency.

He U.S. $ was paid at closing 58.12 Dominican pesos averageimplying a change of 0.69% from the previous session’s average of 57.72 Dominican pesos.

The US currency’s lowest price on the day was 57.95 Dominican pesos per unit, according to Bloomberg. At the same time, the highest price of the North American currency during the session was 58.33 Dominican pesos per unit.

Regarding last week’s profitability, U.S. $ accumulates promotion 0.99%so it’s still growing last year 6.43%.

By analyzing this data with data from previous days, he accumulated three consecutive growth dates. Volatility over the past week is lower than the data recorded over the past year (10.64%), which shows that it can be said to be experiencing a period of greater stability in recent days.

The Macroeconomic Panorama report, prepared by teams from the ministries of economy, finance and the Central Bank, forecasts that by 2024 both final and average inflation will remain at 4 percent.

Nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth is estimated at 8.94 percent. The same document states that real GDP is expected to increase by 4.50 to 5.00 percent this year, against the central forecast of 4.75 percent.

In terms of monetary policy, the Dominican Republic’s central bank ended the year with a preferential rate of 7 percent, which will be key to the exchange rate.

The Dominican Peso is the official currency of the Dominican Republic, abbreviated as DOP, and its creation dates back to 1971, following the collapse of the gold standard. At first it was called the “golden peso” or “Dominican gold peso”.

Currently in circulation are banknotes in denominations of 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000 and 2000 pesos oro. Banknotes in denominations of 5 and 10 pesos ceased circulation. and were replaced by coins of 5.10 and 25 pesos, respectively. Meanwhile, gold notes of 500 and 2000 pesos were issued to mark the 500th anniversary of the discovery of America and the advent of the new millennium.

It should be noted that all bills contain the phrase: “This bill has the effect of exonerating the payment of all public or private obligations.”

