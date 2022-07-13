Dollar in Colombia marks a new high: it closed at $4,625 on July 12 | news today

Dollar in Colombia reached a historical maximum. Photo: Pexels

The dollar in Colombia reached a new all-time high, at the close of the day the currency stood at $4,625, compared to Monday’s close of $4,578.

This Tuesday, according to the Set-FX platform, it opened at $4,590, moved at an average of $4,627.72, reaching a maximum of $4,663 and a minimum of $4,589. It is worth remembering that the Representative Market Rate for today’s session was $4,513.28, that is, the dollar closed $112 higher.

The rise in the exchange rate is largely due to fears of a global recession in the second half of the year. Uncertainty continues to grow with the rise in interest rates that the United States Federal Reserve has been carrying out since March, to which are added the recent reports that confirm the weakness in the main economies.

As the analysis of Bloombergthe Colombian peso is trading at historic lows “amid a drop in oil prices and political uncertainty.”

We recommend: Why is the dollar rising in Colombia? The experts answer

The dollar reached parity with the euro for the first time since 2002

The price of the euro fell this Tuesday, for a moment, to one dollar per unit, a level that had never been reached since the introduction of the single European currency two decades ago, sunk by the risk for the continent’s economy of a cut in Russian gas supply.

Later, the single European currency stabilized at $1.0050, up 0.10%, but the respite for the euro could be short-lived. Several analysts predict that the euro will fall below one dollar, something not seen since December 2002.

Wall Street pundits have warned that this strength in the US currency could spell trouble for corporate profits in the future. “The rising dollar is a symptom of global malaise and will make life even more difficult for US companies and international central banks,” Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge explained in a paper.

Market operators fear a major energy crisis due to the interruption of the flow of Russian gas that arrives through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, currently under maintenance. This tension fuels fears of a recession in Europe. The energy that comes from Russia is at the “heart of the storm in Europe” and the announcement made on Saturday by Canada that to mitigate the energy crisis with Russia, it will send the necessary turbines to Germany, “did not have a positive impact ”, said analyst Jeffrey Halley, from the firm Oanda.

You may also be interested in: Can the US economy withstand higher interest rates?

The European Central Bank (ECB) could find itself in difficulties if it wants to end its expansionary monetary policy and move on to a contractionary phase to combat rampant inflation that is aggravating the situation. For its part, the issuer of the dollar, the Federal Reserve, has more room to maneuver to continue raising rates, since the employment figures published on Friday proved that the US economy presents greater resilience for now.

oil falls

The drop in oil prices deepened on Tuesday, in a context of concern about the health of the world economy that threatens the outlook for demand. the barrel of Brent of the North Sea, for delivery in September, lost 4.51% in the first hours, remaining at 102.29 dollars.

The barrel of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI), for delivery in August, fell 4.80% to $99.13, below the symbolic threshold of $100 per barrel.

wall street

Wall Street opened this Tuesday in the green, its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, opened with a rise of 0.35%, at a time when the stock market is preparing for the second quarter results season and the new data of inflation. For its part, the composite index of the Nasdaq market, which brings together the main technology companies, added 0.96% or 109.12 units.

Read: The wave has arrived: credit interests have already risen, and a lot

By sectors, profits predominated and were led by non-essential goods companies (1.19%), technology (0.84%) and communications (0.43%), while energy companies stood out for their losses. (-1.49) and public services (-0.32%).

💰📈💱 Have you heard about the latest news? economic? We invite you to see them in El Espectador.