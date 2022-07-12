Dollar price: What took it to its highest value in 6 months? | Exchange rate | ECONOMY

The North American currency registered its maximum value in six months -on January 6 it had closed at S/3.97-.

Externally, investors have been monitoring the situation of the United States economy, in the face of a possible increase in the interest rate by the Federal Reserve, says Alberto Arispe. general manager of Kallpa SAB. This eventual rise will be influenced by the US inflation data to be published on Wednesdayadded Allisson Pérez, Forex trader at Renta4 SAB. This has motivated investors to take refuge in the dollar.

“What the market is evaluating is that it is going to grow less or if there is going to be a recession, because the FED is going to raise rates. No one knows if this rate hike is going to cause slower economic growth or a recession.”Arispe declared.

Another factor has been the fall in the price of commodities, as is the case of copper, he added. At the local level, political conflicts and the government influence, to a lesser extent, said Matías Maciel, co-founder of Rextie.

Likewise, Maciel pointed out that the rise in the dollar is also motivated by international effects such as the energy crisis in Europe.

Region

Compared to the depreciation of the sol -of 1.32%-, The Colombian peso had the biggest drop in the exchange day in the regionwith a decrease of 3.58%, and the Chilean peso fell 2.05%, said the Reuters agency.

Both currencies reached historical records of 4,578.88 Colombian pesos per dollar and 997.50 Chilean pesos per dollar.

Along these lines, Arispe and Luis Falen, head of Macroeconomics at Inteligo SAB, pointed out that these two countries, in addition to international factors, have been affected by their respective political processes. The case of Chile revolves around the new Constitution and the final version of its text, delivered last week; and in Colombia there are still expectations for the management of the left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, they explain.

Added to this is the fall in the price of commodities. “The Latin American currencies, the South American ones more than anything, were benefited at the beginning of the year by the high prices of base metals and oil, in the case of Colombia. What is beginning to be seen, as a sign of the recession that could come, is the fall in the price of copper”Falen said.

In the Peruvian case, Maciel adds that the sol has had a smaller fall against these other currencies, due to the macroeconomic strength that remains, despite the current political situation; fiscal discipline; the trade surplus that the country has had for years; and the arrival of remittances to the country.

“The trend of exchange rate in Peru in 2022 it was better than in many of the countries in the region”Maciel said.

Projection

Specialists point out that the US economy is being monitored in the face of a recession or economic slowdown. As Maciel indicates, there is a ‘flight to quality’ (safe haven assets are acquired and those with higher risk are sold) by investors towards the dollar.

In this context, Maciel argued that a scenario in which the dollar reach S/4 this week. For his part, Falen pointed out that this can be elucidated with the inflation figure for the United States.

Euro

In line with the strengthening of the dollar As a refuge asset, Falen pointed out that the North American currency reached parity in value with the euro.

“[Es] due to the fact that the dollar strengthens and hits the other currencies, so the euro depreciates. To this is added that the depreciation of the euro is also explained by its exposure to the conflict [bélico entre Rusia y Ucrania]which weakens their prospects,” he said.

This parity, he added, can affect those who have debts in euro.