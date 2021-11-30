Dolph Lundgren: the actor opens the Rocky spin-off about Ivan Drago

The Ivan Drago-centric Rocky spinoff is still considered at MGM, according to Dolph Lundgren.

In fact, while promoting his new movie Castle Falls, he talked about this possibility when asked about Ivan Drago, who first appeared in Rocky IV and then reappeared in Creed II, when his son (played by Florian Munteanu) collided with Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis.

This revelation stemmed from a discussion of a famous deleted scene from Creed II. Indeed in one scene from the film, there is a brief brawl between Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), but it was cut from the final version.

In this regard, Dolph Lundgren, during the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stated that:

I thought it was a good time. It was also a moment for the fans. It was a short fight and I thought it worked. But the director [Stephen Caple Jr.] and MGM felt it was foreign and added nothing. By the way, I think there is talk of doing a whole Dragon spin-off with MGM. So you might get more of it.

Additionally, the spin-off will likely carry on some Creed II plot threads, but it’s all based on unreleased footage from Rocky IV.

Although some of them are now part of the movie in Rocky vs. Drago, the director’s cut of the recently released Sylvester Stallone film. Although Dolph Lundgren has not yet seen the film, he remains friends with Stallone and has an idea of ​​what the new version entails.

“Well, when I played the character, I did a background on how he was raised by the state and they checked him out. He didn’t have much to say. He wasn’t really an evil person; it was just a product of the system. He’s the Frankenstein monster. It is not Dr. Frankenstein; that was the Soviet Union. Sly and I are friends, but now, I guess he wants to show the other side of the character. So I’m sure I’ll have fun ”.

So these are the latest news that Dolph Lundgren gives us on the iconic Ivan Drago.

