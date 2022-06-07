Dominion”…Michael B. Jordan broke up…

June 7, 2022

Demi Lovato releases new album

Good news for Demi Lovato fans! The artist has announced the release of his eighth studio album! Entitled Holy Fvckit will contain 16 titles, which were very “fulfilling” to achieve, according to the star.

“The process of creating this album has been the most fulfilling to date, and I am grateful to my fans and collaborators for taking this journey with me. I have never been so sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks for itself. To my Lovatics who have been with me since the beginning and to those who have just joined me, thank you. This album is for you,” Demi Lovato, who uses neutral pronouns, said in a statement.

The first single, Skin of My Teethwill be available this Friday.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have broken up

End clap for Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. The couple had been together since November 2020. Ultimate proof that this breakup is final: the 25-year-old young woman deleted all Instagram posts where she appeared with the actor as noted People.

According to the publication’s sources, the 35-year-old actor was ready for a long-term commitment, unlike the daughter of American presenter Steve Harvey.