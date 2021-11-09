“Done what we can at Mps” From Investing.com



Investing.com – UniCredit (MI 🙂 is among the best in the banking sector this Tuesday (+ 1.2% to € 11.62) after the sale of its entire stake in Turkish bank Yapı ve Kredi Bankası.

Based on the agreement signed in 2019 between UniCredit and Koç, the Milanese bank will send the latter the notification relating to the exercise of the right of first refusal, with Koc having already confirmed to UniCredit “the irrevocable decision to exercise the right of first refusal”.

The operation

Koç will purchase shares of the Turkish bank equal to 18% of the share capital, for a total consideration of approximately Euro 0.3 billion at the current exchange rate, while the remaining 2% is expected to be sold on the market.

The completion of the sale, reads the press release from Gae Aulenti, is subject “to obtaining all the necessary regulatory authorizations in the jurisdictions concerned and is expected in the first quarter of 2022”.

Looking at the impact on the financial statements, Unicredit expects that the transaction, based on the data as at 30 September 2021, will have an overall “moderate positive impact on the consolidated CET1 ratio (low-mid single digit), while at the end of the year there will be “a negative impact on the consolidated income statement of approximately 1.6 billion euros”.

The impact derives mainly “from the exchange rate fluctuation reserve relating to the investment in YKB, which does not generate any impact on CET1 as it is already currently recognized”, underlines UniCredit.

Hearing on Mps

On Monday afternoon, the CEO Orcel and the CEO of Monte dei Paschi (MI 🙂 Bastianini were heard by the Parliamentary Commission of inquiry on the banking and financial system regarding the negotiation between the Milanese bank and the Mef for Rocca Salimbeni.

The final result of the deal was “different from what was hoped for” said the former UBS (SIX 🙂 but both parties “did their best to try to reach an agreement that was in line with the principles agreed at the beginning. of the negotiations “.

“What emerged during the discussions – he added – was that, net of normal differences due to individual items, the amount of capital necessary to execute the operation consistently with what was agreed in the termsheet was more significant than what the Mef expected “.

“Despite the limited room for maneuver, we have nevertheless sought and proposed various alternatives in our opinion useful for reducing the identified capital requirement” for Mps “but all have proved insufficient to allow the parties to continue the negotiations”.