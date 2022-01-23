This evening Jennifer Aniston back on tv with The former Hunter, the 2010 film directed by Andy Tennant in which he stars opposite Gerard Butler and although the actress recently revealed that she is looking for a man, absolutely don’t ask her to sign up on Tinder.

Aniston has indeed admitted to be ready for a new relationship after the peaceful end of her marriage to Justin Theroux, but wanting to do it the old fashioned way, without using any dating app.

“Nobody relevant has entered my radar lately. However I think I feel ready to share my life with another person. I have really enjoyed being my own mate, without being part of any couple for a few years, since when I was 20 I always had someone close. But now I’m ready to reopen my heart. “

The star of Friends she is a real fan of the courtship of the past, and to be conquered by a man, she must look him intensely in the eye, without any chat getting in the way of their first meeting.

“A good first kiss is important to me, as is the ease with which the conversation flows. Chemistry has to be built on the first date: it’s a great indicator of how things will turn out. I want a man right now but don’t ask me to sign up on Tinder, it’s not for me. I prefer a ‘happy ending’ with a man who asks me out looking me in the eye. “

Speaking of kisses, Gerard Butler himself admitted that Jennifer Aniston kisses better than Angelina Jolie. In short, it seems that the actress certainly knows how to do it. Will she be able to get another man in the next few months? What do you say?