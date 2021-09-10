“Don’t Look Up”: here is the teaser of the highly anticipated Netflix movie

Saving the world from a comet impact becomes a tragicomic feat in the film starring Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio

Stellar cast for “Don’t Look Up”, The mega Netflix production to be released on December 24th. Adam McKay’s new film can count on Academy Awards Meryl Streep, Leonardo Di Caprio, Cate Blanchett And Jennifer Lawrence (pregnant with first child), but also on Timothée Chalamet and even on the pop star Ariana Great.

The story is not particularly original but it is the ones that make the difference interpretations of the actors: Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), a major in astronomy, and her professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover that a comet is entering the course of collision with the Land and it is therefore necessary to avert the catastrophe.

“Don’t Look Up”And the unexpected twist

But here’s the hit from scene: no Armageddon, the end of the Earth is greeted with skepticism And indifference by President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and the cabinet chief, as well as his son, Jason (Jonah Hill) who says: “Famine, drought, ozone hole. What a deadly bore! “.

In short, the two scientists, less than six months after the apocalyptic impact, struggle to capture theattention of people with “their heads down” perpetually on social media. Eventually, however, something will manage to make you look upwards. The film focuses on the tragicomic effect and on the exasperation of human fears and emotions.

