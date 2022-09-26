‘Don’t worry, dear’: Make America Great Again

There is a dangerous maneuver when commenting on films that consists of skirting the spoilers. An impossible practice when trailers and media noise cheer premieres, eliminating any trace of purity with which to reach them. That said, and avoiding entering into controversies that have nothing to do with the film: let’s start with the end. By one of the planes with which it ends Do not worry dear: A hug. In a vertiginous and frenetic last stretch, the camera Olivia Wilde he slams on the brake and stops in a hug. Simple, simple, improbable, terrible. A gesture that confirms that under so many empty shells (after all, the whole film is a masquerade ball) there is a complicated, painful, terrible background.

Fifties. North America is experiencing its moment of splendor: that of the American dream. Families go to the suburbs to enjoy a perfect life where order and tranquility prevail. This is where this story begins, in a residential neighborhood during the morning ritual shared by husbands and wives: they get into their cars and go to work; they kiss them and wave them goodbye from the porch. Wilde films these sequences as if it were a choreography: there is symmetry, repetition, multiplicity, a combination of colors, a measured rhythm… Everything moves in unison. The thesis was clear: there is beauty in geometry. That’s why when a character verbalizes it minutes after the film begins, two things become clear: the first is that this is a story about control. The second, that perhaps the filmmaker does not trust the power of some images that she has masterfully composed, and for this reason she decides to make their meaning explicit, leaving no room for the viewer’s own thinking. Because in her second feature film, the director of super nerds (that intelligent and very personal high school movies that demolished clichés of the genre based on subtlety and common sense) has taken a turn in another direction, heading towards the obvious, to the place where hackneyed speeches and simpletons are born.

In the visual section, little to object. Olivia Wilde makes the geometric and the symmetric the essence of her staging here. The sequences of actions captured with aerial shots corroborate that idea of ​​control that underlies (in a more than evident way) throughout the story. Wilde moves the camera around her characters: when it comes to the handcuffs, most of the time she does it by imprisoning them within the frame, producing a feeling of suffocation (falsified, yes, by the movement that does not stop) . The distortion —because there is no Pleasantville in which there is no locked cat— manifests itself from two elements. A visual one: flashes and fleeting flashes that emerge in Alice’s consciousness (the character she brings to life Florence Pugh and the greatest merit of this film). And another discursive, with the continuous references to the role that the wives must occupy in this mysteriously clandestine suburban project, subordinated to the ultra-secret and super-important work that their husbands carry out there.

And this is when it becomes even more difficult not to ruin the surprises. Because although from the first minutes of Do not worry dear it is evident that things are not what they seem, venturing to expose references (of which there are many) is also the fastest way to end the mystery and even with Wilde’s proposal, who has also openly declared the name of many of his inspirations. To limit the matter and without exceeding half of the tape (after all, we must begin to set limits to that territory of the spoilers, and two-quarters of the footage should be a neutral place to move), from the very beginning there is a disturbing suspicion that hangs over this impeccable community. Something similar to what happened in The Stepford Wivesthe 1975 film directed by Bryan Forbes from the novel of the same name Ira Levin. And it is in this film (and not in his remake 2004 comedy directed by Frank Oz and starring Nicole Kidman) where it seems to look very closely Do not worry dear: in its approach, in its structure, in terror, in intrigue.

Perhaps one of the great problems of the film resides there: in the way in which it assimilates a present from the parameters of the past. That is, how Wilde builds a story imprisoned in nostalgia to warn of the dangers of today’s society. So far nothing to discuss; The problem is that dystopias so close to reality, so ingenious in what separates them from it, impose a distance and can end up relativizing precisely what they are trying to denounce. By the time the great final act arrives, the macho discourse of submission and control was already more than evident (and, once again, literally verbalized by the character of Chris Pine) from the moment in which the device of the film makes a division by gender that confines women to the home and gives freedom to husbands.

Despite all these issues, and an ending in which Wilde seems to lose control (perhaps as a way of aligning himself with what he criticizes)Do not worry dear It represents a new verification of the visual talent of a filmmaker with the ability to create a very personal, energetic, magnetic, coherent aesthetic. Now it remains to be seen if she will finish believing it and will let the images of her speak of all this.