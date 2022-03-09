DR and Argentina sign hydrocarbon development agreement

President Louis Abinader and his counterpart from ArgentinaAlberto Fernández, signed this Wednesday a declaration of cooperation for the hydrocarbon development between both countries.

In this regard, the president Louis Abinader He maintained that the agreement is of vital importance, since today the world is in a negative situation in terms of the price of hydrocarbons.

“We are studying with IPF, the state hydrocarbon company of Argentinabut also with another from the private sector, to be able to now import hydrocarbon liquids and that is why the president of Refidomsa is also here, but we are also going to evaluate the feasibility of jointly exploiting natural gas areas in that region in partnership with IPF of Vaca Muerta”, explained Abinader.

On his side, the Argentine president stated that with the Dominican president they have a common view on the problems facing the world and the region.

With the presence of both presidents, a roadmap was also signed for the implementation of an agreement on transplantation between the Ministry of Public Health and the National Institute for Transplant Coordination (INCORT) of the Dominican Republic and the Ministry of Health and the Single National Central Institute Coordinator of Ablation and Implantation of Argentina.

An agreement was also signed technical cooperation to improve wine production practices between the two countries.

President Abinader stated that in the case of the wine production agreement, Argentina It is a great power in that sector and it can help the Dominican Republic a lot.

In the case of the roadmap for the implementation of an agreement on transplantation, the Dominican president said that it will start in the pediatric area.

“In the case of the transplant agreement, we started with the pediatric area, but we are going to extend it in general terms and we are going to receive the excellent Argentine doctors who have made great progress in this area to save the lives of our children,” he said.