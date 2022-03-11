DR would host games with MLB collective agreement

The Dominican Republic will be able to host spring training or major league games in the next five years, as part of the new agreement that Major League Baseball signed with the players’ union.

Fox Sports reported that there are six locations that will be able to host major league games or tours for the duration of the collective bargaining agreement signed Thursday.

These are Mexico, Asia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, London and Paris.

The Dominican Republic hosted a 2020 spring training game shortly before the pandemic, when the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers played at Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

The Dominican authorities have expressed their interest in holding Major League games in the country or even a venue for the World Baseball Classic and for this purpose a new system of LED lights was installed that was inaugurated in the Caribbean Series that was played this year in the country.

The date on which Major League games would be held again in Dominican territory is not clear, but everything seems to indicate that it would be from 2023 that it would be taken into consideration.

The Dominican Republic is the country that produces the most baseball players outside the United States and has some of the main stars of the business.