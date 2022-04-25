Draghi’s complex trip to Kiev, doubts about security and Covid: “All in 24 hours without warning”. A summit with Erdogan is also on the agenda

The organization of Mario Draghi’s complex trip to Kiev is intertwined with the government’s preparation for a summit in Turkey with Erdogan, who only yesterday proposed to Volodymyr Zelensky as mediator between Kiev and the Kremlin. The Italian premier’s trip to Ukraine could take place by 1 May, explains Repubblica, provided that Draghi returns negative in time, given that until yesterday he would still have been positive. The preparation of the trip is in any case in progress, considering above all the complexity of the move that should take place in 24 hours, between flight by plane, travel by car and train. All without any kind of notice, to protect their safety. The logistical and organizational aspects would be raising doubts and nervousness, explain Tommaso Ciriaco and Giuliano Foschi in Repubblica, in light of the difficulties in coordinating the Italian security apparatuses and the diplomatic offices of the Farnesina, which returned to the field in Ukraine after the reopening of the embassy Italian in Kiev.

How Draghi will arrive in Ukraine

How Draghi will arrive in Kiev is still to be defined. The skies of Kiev are essentially forbidden, which is why the leaders who have so far visited Volodymyr Zelensky have already had to fly to Poland, to get to Kiev by train with other intermediate journeys by car through Lviv. A long and tiring journey, for which it is not even excluded that it can be carried out by Luigi Di Maio. Especially in the event that the premier fails to negativize himself from the Coronavirus and recover in time.

The Italy-Turkey summit

The government would also have an Italian-Turkish summit on the agenda, as reported by Corriere della Sera, with Rome’s firm intention of playing an increasingly guarantee role in the difficult negotiations between Kiev and Moscow. On an Italian proposal, a summit should be held in Ankara with both governments in an enlarged formation, not only to strengthen economic relations, but also to reaffirm Italy’s presence as a guarantor in the peace negotiations, as repeatedly requested by Kiev.

