Drake, Olivia Rodrigo Clean Up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards; list of winners – Reuters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drake made history at the Billboard Music Awards, picking up five more wins, bringing his total to 34, making him the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show. Other notable winners include Olivia Rodrigo, who took home the most awards of the night with seven, and Ye (Kanye West), who scored six.

Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, won awards for Best Artist, Male Artist, Rap Artist, Male Rap Artist, and Rap Album for “Certified Lover Boy.”

Rodrigo has won awards for New Artist, Female Artist, Hot 100 Artist, Streaming Songs Artist, Radio Songs Artist, Billboard Global 200 Artist, and Billboard 200 Album.

KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT WIN THE 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Ye won awards for Christian Artist, Gospel Artist, Christian Album, Christian Gospel Album Song, and Gospel Song.

K-Pop group BTS won Best Duo/Group and Best Song Selling Artist.

Taylor Swift won awards for Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, and Top Country Album. Ed Sheeran won the award for Best Global Billboard Artist (Non-US).

The Rolling Stones won awards for Best Tour and Best Rock Tour for their “No Filtered Tour”.

“Encanto,” the Disney film best known for the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” won Best Soundtrack.

Morgan Wallen, who won top male country artist, performed at his first awards show after being caught on camera using a racial slur.

“I mean, ‘Thank God.’ And thank you to my fans. I have the best fucking fans,” said Wallen, who credited his mother for accompanying him as his show date. He did not mention the incident last year, which once found the disgraced singer chastised by the music industry.

“Thank you to my baby boy,” he continued. “You inspire me every day.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings, and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their digital album and song sales, airplay and streaming success, and touring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.