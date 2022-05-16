Entertainment

Drake, Olivia Rodrigo Clean Up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards; list of winners – Reuters

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drake made history at the Billboard Music Awards, picking up five more wins, bringing his total to 34, making him the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show. Other notable winners include Olivia Rodrigo, who took home the most awards of the night with seven, and Ye (Kanye West), who scored six.

Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, won awards for Best Artist, Male Artist, Rap Artist, Male Rap Artist, and Rap Album for “Certified Lover Boy.”

Rodrigo has won awards for New Artist, Female Artist, Hot 100 Artist, Streaming Songs Artist, Radio Songs Artist, Billboard Global 200 Artist, and Billboard 200 Album.

FILE – Olivia Rodrigo performs “Good 4 U” at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2021 in New York City. Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT WIN THE 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Ye won awards for Christian Artist, Gospel Artist, Christian Album, Christian Gospel Album Song, and Gospel Song.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Picture by )

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Ye and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Picture by )
(Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

K-Pop group BTS won Best Duo/Group and Best Song Selling Artist.

Taylor Swift won awards for Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, and Top Country Album. Ed Sheeran won the award for Best Global Billboard Artist (Non-US).

The Rolling Stones won awards for Best Tour and Best Rock Tour for their “No Filtered Tour”.

“Encanto,” the Disney film best known for the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” won Best Soundtrack.

(L-R) Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO & Executive Producer Jennifer Lee, Producer Yvett Merino, Composer Germaine Franco, Angie Cepeda, Rhenzy Feliz, Jessica Darrow, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Stephanie Beatriz, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Co-Writer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán, Adassa, co-director and screenwriter Jared Bush, John Leguizamo, co-director and screenwriter Charise Castro Smith, Diane Guerrero and producer Clark Spencer attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios Encanto at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California on November 03, 2021.

(L-R) Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO & Executive Producer Jennifer Lee, Producer Yvett Merino, Composer Germaine Franco, Angie Cepeda, Rhenzy Feliz, Jessica Darrow, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Stephanie Beatriz, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Co-Writer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán, Adassa, co-director and screenwriter Jared Bush, John Leguizamo, co-director and screenwriter Charise Castro Smith, Diane Guerrero and producer Clark Spencer attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios Encanto at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California on November 03, 2021.
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Morgan Wallen, who won top male country artist, performed at his first awards show after being caught on camera using a racial slur.

“I mean, ‘Thank God.’ And thank you to my fans. I have the best fucking fans,” said Wallen, who credited his mother for accompanying him as his show date. He did not mention the incident last year, which once found the disgraced singer chastised by the music industry.

Morgan Wallen attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Morgan Wallen attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Frazer Harrison)

“Thank you to my baby boy,” he continued. “You inspire me every day.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings, and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their digital album and song sales, airplay and streaming success, and touring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Source link

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Inside Selena Gomez and Post Malone’s Wild ‘SNL’ After Party

4 mins ago

“Did you know?” Emma Watson special: 10 little-known things about the Harry Potter actress!

5 mins ago

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominees

15 mins ago

Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue – Reuters

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button