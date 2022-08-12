Drake’s Dad’s Tattoo Artist Responds to Rapper’s Critics, “It’s Disrespectful”

While Drake recently spoke to his father about of a portrait of him that he got a tattoo on his arm, Money Mike the artist who made the tattoo reacted. The tattoo artist in an interview expressed all his frustration after learning that his work has been retouched by 16 other artists.

Tattoo artist Money Mike has a grudge against Drake

Money Mike isn’t at all thrilled with Drake’s criticism of the tattooed portrait of his father. Earlier this week, Drake shared a photo of a portrait tattoo his dad got on his arm, with a very funny comment: “ I was there, sitting, wondering why you had made me like that. We are from the same family“, he captioned the image.

Very quickly, his father replied to him in the comments, telling him that the tattoo he is making fun of was retouched 16 times after the initial drawing. However, Money Mike, the man who first added the ink to Dennis Graham’s forearm, felt that such talk is a lack of respect from his view.

Indeed, during an interview with TMZ, he said he met Dennis Graham through Magic Bishop Don Juan during a birthday party. So it was on this occasion that Dennis Graham asked Mike if he could tattoo an image of his son, and a few days later they made an appointment. However, the professional tattoo artist clarified that he wasn’t a Drake fan, but that he thought it would be a good opportunity to gain more customers.

Unfortunately, the result of the tattoo was far from what his client’s son would have liked. To justify himself, Mike added that Dennis Graham was pressing him, which is why the tattoo “isn’t the best ever”.

“Four hours after the tattoo, [Dennis Graham] was in a lot of pain and he told me, basically, just finished quickly“, he said, explaining that he was working on Drake’s hair at the time. Yet Mike said everyone, including Dennis Graham and Drake’s sister, was delighted of the result. “When Drake found out, the version changed“, did he declare.

Mike said another artist who worked with Drake ended up see your tattoo again. An attitude which, according to him, violates the code of ethics of their profession.