Drew Barrymore has the pink cape dress a guest needs (in any season)

drew Barrymore You are possibly having one of the best weekends of your life, at least professionally speaking. At the daytime Emmy awards ceremony held last night in the Californian city of Pasadena (not to be confused with the Primetime Emmy awards, which are held in September and reward night-time or prime-time programming, although from the irruption of the platforms this distinction is increasingly complicated), the actress of ET won two awards: the talk show he directs, produces and hosts, The Drew Barrymore Show, It was recognized for the best costume design and styling and for the best special effects, makeup and hairdressing. In addition, she interprets and produces Charlie’s Angels also took the stage as presenter to deliver the award for best dramatic series (which went to the long-lived General Hospital), so that it became one of the great protagonists of the night.

Gtres Online

If on stage it was memorable, on the Red carpet was one of the most inspiring presences, especially for the wedding guests… or any event. And not only does it meet the trends of summer 2022, but its look works in any season.