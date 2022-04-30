Drew Barrymore is reunited with his mother from ET The Extra-Terrestrial

It’s been almost 40 years since the premiere from ET the alienthe legendary film directed by Steven Spielberg that followed the arrival of an alien on Earth who befriends a boy named Elliot (Henry Thomas)whose sister was Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and his mother, Mary (Dee Wallace). Now, an exciting reunion occurred between those two actresses.

In a new edition of her program The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress met with her cast mate of ET the alienDee Wallace. This shortly before the celebration for the 40 years since the premiere of the film.

They both remembered the time they spent filming the Steven Spielberg movie which came out in 1982.

“I knew that you were going to be a director/producer back then”. She told Dee Wallace to Drew Barrymore, after they They hugged affectionately on stage.

It should be noted that the host of the program he was only 7 years old when he starred ET the alienwhich catapulted her to international stardom.

Dee Wallace, who played Drew Barrymore’s mother in the film, said that he was impressed by the brave personality of the then child star.

Likewise, on the central screen of the program, a black and white photo of both. With Dee Wallace saying the following.

“That was the first day on the set and I was sitting in a really tall director’s chair, and Drew walks up to me and says, ‘Hi, I’m going to sit on your lap now.‘”.

Barrymore believed the alien was alive!

Even Dee Wallace humorously recalled that Drew Barrymore believed that the puppet ET the alien it was real. After he once caught her trying to talk to him.

“From that moment on, (Steven Spielberg) had two types of ET at all times, so that every time you went to talk to him, his eyes could function and his head could go up and down and I could answer you.” She remembered.

They also talked about film the death scene ET the alienwith Dee Wallace, who played the film’s iconic mother, saying she tried to comfort Drew Barrymore on set.

“Being the mom that I am to all the kids I work with, I reached out and said, ‘Okay, Drew, now we are going to shoot the scene where ET is dyingbut you know he’s not really dying, honey. He’s acting, just like us, okay?’” She said she.

However, he added that: “And Drew looked at me and you said, ‘I know, Dee. Do you think I’m stupid?’”

After the show, Drew Barrymore posted on TikTok a touching photo that showed her hugging Dee Wallace. which contrasted with the almost identical image which was taken on the set of ET the alien.

