Drew Barrymore laughs at Andrew Garfield and his method of not having sex: “Okay, so?”

A drew Barrymore he was not at all impressed by the method used by the actor Andrew Garfield to prepare for his role in the film Silence (2016), directed by Martin Scorsese.

The 39-year-old actor explained on the podcast wtf of Marc Brown that was six months without having sex to get into character: “That was great, man. I had some pretty wild experiences and amazing to starve for sex and food at that moment”.

Ross Mathewswho comments on current affairs on the talk show Drew Barrymoree, joked about these statements: “I refrain from having sex, I mean, I did it all my twenties right?” to which Barrymore joked, “Is something bad if six months doesn’t seem like a lot of time? I was like, ‘Okay, so?’

“We buried the headline here. Drew can last six months, no big deal,” Mathews continued joking, to which Barrymore assured: “Years”.

jokes aside, drew Barrymore yes, he defends that each actor or actress has his own method to prepare a character and understands that the actors “transform and commit themselves completely”, citing other colleagues who have done well as Christian Bale, Jared Leto Y Matthew McConaughey.

“On certain projects, like when I did Gray Gardenswhere I played the beloved woman in real life Eddie Beale, I was so nervous that I didn’t really talk to everyone on set, I really stayed in character“, he recalled.