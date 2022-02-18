Drew Barrymore Reveals Awkward Moment She Flirted With Stranger In Central Park

If there’s one thing true about Drew Barrymore, it’s that he always keeps his fans on edge. During Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress told guest host Gayle King Gayle King about her exciting weekend before diving into the show’s current events segment.

“I saw this man in the park and he was really cute and I was attracted to him,” his story began. “So, I start following him.”

the star of 50 First Dates explained to the audience that she was wearing a balaclava when she approached the strangerso his entire face was covered and only his eyes were visible.

Drew Barrymore. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

“So, I just went up to him and said, ‘Hi, I’d like to ask you a question,’” Barrymore said. He then asked the man if he was single and he replied, “Maybe.”

“And I was like, ‘Okay, are you gay?’” he told the audience. Gayle King was surprised that she would ask a stranger a question like that, but Barrymore explained that she doesn’t have “gay-give” and that she always falls for the wrong guy. No, the stranger in the park was not gay, but the star of Charlie’s Angels She told him that he inspired her to take risks.

“I said, ‘I just wanted to do something today that I could be proud of by taking a risk, and you talked me into taking that risk,’” the talk show host told Gayle King. “And he said, ‘Well, I’m proud of you.'”

At that moment, Barrymore took off his balaclava, but not before asking the man’s age: “He said, I’m 28 years old.”

The 46-year-old actress put her head in her hands. “I guess that’s our first strike“, said. “I’m twice your age, that’s probably not going to work.”

Later, a fan approached Drew in the park to let him know that she heard their conversation. “I just heard you asked that man if he’s single and I think he’s cool,” the fan told her. “And you are Drew Barrymore?”

While no love connection was made between Barrymore and the man, she felt great about the interaction and it also made for a funny anecdote.

Continue reading the story

The actress has opened up about the difficulties of dating as a single mom. In a conversation with Bobby Berk for The Drew Barrymore ShowBarrymore confessed to the star of queer eye that she doesn’t think she’s quite ready to date or introduce her daughters to a potential partner.

“I don’t know how to date with my daughters,” Barrymore said with tears in her eyes. “I’m not there yet. I have two little girls and, well, I don’t want to bring people home.”

Drew Barrymore has two daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. They were married in 2012, but divorced in 2016.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO