DVB-T2 and switch off: for LG this is an opportunity that hotels must seize

The switch off for the transition to the standard DVB-T2 of digital terrestrial is pushing many families to change the television system and, according to LG, it can represent an opportunity for those who work in the hospitality sector, such as hotels and accommodation facilities in general. This can be an opportunity to replace previous TVs with smart devices, turning them into marketing tools.

LG Electronics Smart TV Hotel: Not Just Screens, But Marketing Tools

Updating the televisions in accommodation facilities is objectively a nuisance for managers: in fact, we are talking about a non-negligible cost, especially in larger structures. However, the transition to DVB-T2 could also prove to be an opportunity to offer new services to customers and to take advantage of the new screens for marketing purposes.

The series Smart TV hotel LG is in fact compatible with the platform Pros: Centric Direct, a solution designed for those who work in the hospitality sector that allows you to offer guests tailor-made content, so as to adapt them to their needs, even by customizing the graphics to reflect the style of the specific hotel. This content can range from personalized welcome screens or promotional content, which can be managed and configured directly by the managers. Communication is two-way, and this means that guests can request and obtain services directly from the smart TV in the room: view the restaurant menu, book a table, request breakfast in the room or reserve beauty treatments.

Pros: Centric Direct also allows you to simplify the management of the devices, which can be easily controlled remotely, for example to update the list of channels and services of all the units installed in the structure from a single panel, also organizing them into groups, so to offer differentiated services based on the type of room.

Compatibility with the GDPR, which turns out to be a significant plus also for guests: these in fact they will be able to use their accounts on streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney + in complete safety. Neither subsequent guests nor the facility manager will be able to access their private information: once the TV is turned off, all information will be permanently deleted, guaranteeing the privacy of guests.