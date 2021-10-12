Dwayne Johnson, the star breaks the silence on the fight with Vin Diesel. And his words will amaze the fans

We return to talk about one of the most famous and “machi” feuds of Hollywood: the quarrel between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel profoundly marked the franchise of Fast & Furious and its production and after some time now the actor and former wrestler has decided to reveal some background.

It all started with a Instagram post shared by Dwayne Johnson at the end of filming The Fate of the Furious, in which he bluntly accused some male cast members of being “cowards”, “chickens” and “unprofessional”. Then an uproar broke out, with mutual accusations from both sides and the finger of historical actors like Tyrese Gibson aimed at Johnson, guilty of customizing the franchise – and did not help the release of the spin off dedicated to Hobbs.

Now, during an interview with Vanity Fair, the Hollywood star is back to talk about her fight with Vin Diesel and what happened after what she calls “Not my best day»Precisely because of that post. Dwayne Johnson said he regretted sharing it:

“It caused an uproar. Still, interestingly enough, it was like every single cast member found a way to get to me to silently thank me or send me a message. But yeah, it wasn’t my best day when I shared that message. I shouldn’t have done that. Because it ultimately goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. AND I keep that kind of bitch out of the way. They don’t need to know certain things “

However, Johnson does not take any step backwards: “I really believed what I said. But saying it publicly wasn’t the right thing to do“. The actor then revealed that there was indeed a meeting with Vin Diesel:

“I wouldn’t call it a reconciliation meeting. I would say a clarification. We talked in my trailer and it is from that chat that it was crystal clear to me that we were on two completely opposite sides. And we agreed to leave things as they were ».

Johnson defined himself and Diesel as “two philosophically different people, who approach the film business in different ways“. Who got it out of that quarrel, however, seems obvious: Dwayne Johnson has left the saga for now Fast & Furious, now firmly back in the hands of its “legitimate” owner.

