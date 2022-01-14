“Dybala is important, go on with this squad”

TURIN – “It is not a question of reaction because the Super Cup is a straight match and the championship is a longer path. Tomorrow we will face a physical team, which defends very well. It will be a different match compared to those against Roma and Inter. Patience and clarity will be needed. , as well as a lot of technical precision: we have to reverse what has been so far with the small and medium-sized ones “. Cheerful at the press conference presents the next match against Udinese that awaits Juve after the defeat against Inter. “For sure there will be some changes because we have played so many games. I have several players available. Danilo is still not at his best And Bonucci had a little muscle strain , he won’t be there tomorrow, we’ll have him available after the break “, explains the Juventus coach.

Allegri: “Let’s go on with this squad”

“The market? This is the rose and with these players we have to make it to the end of the year. We are growing as a team and we must remain calm. The objectives are always the same: we must get in the top four in the league and try to move forward in the Champions League. Returning to the Super Cup, I said that Inter are the strongest team in the league but dry matches are always a separate story. We played well against a great team. Something was missing in some moments but the team, I confirm, did well and worked hard “, Allegri underlines.

Cheerful about the future of Dybala

“We are working well, with the utmost commitment. We must remain calm, but absolutely focused on our seasonal objectives. The contractual evaluations are up to the company. As regards the technical value of Dybala I can say that he is a very important player for us. I expect his growth in the next games, Paulo is a great player “, Allegri continues.

Pilgrims from 1 ‘, Szczesny returns, Bern-Kulu ballot

“Pellegrini is fine and against Udinese he could play from the start, but we will evaluate tomorrow. Will come back in Szczesny gate. Instead, I will consider who to deploy between Bernardeschi And Kulusevski because they both played a good match against Inter. Expiring players are not a problem. These are increasingly frequent situations in the world of modern football. The players are professionals and as such they must always give their best “, adds the coach.

300 benches with Juve

“Tomorrow there will be 300 benches with Juventus. Taking a quick reasoning, the game that excited me most, despite the elimination, was that of Madrid versus Real. We hope to celebrate tomorrow in the best possible way. “

Allegri: “De Ligt and Rugani are playing”. And he defends Rabiot

“Against Udinese they will play as central defenders De Ligt and Rugani. Chiellini he played a great game on Wednesday night, but he needs to rest. Rabiot he was criticized a lot after the match against Inter. For me he played a good match, of great sacrifice, for the requests that had been made of him “.

Allegri: “Bonucci fined, case closed”

“Bonucci has been fined. He will pay the fine and close the case. Juve has always been respectful towards their opponents and referees. By the way, Doveri directed the Super Cup match very well on Wednesday.” Allegri concludes.