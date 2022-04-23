Early retirement of specialists “flexible and individualized”

Guillermo Martín Carballo, Víctor Pérez Sola, Alfonsa Friera Reyes, José Miguel Láinez, Lorenzo Fácila Rubio, Antonio Fernández-Pro Ledesma, José Polo García and Armando López Guillermo.

The Ministry of Social Security plans to review every 10 years medical pre-retirement through a new procedure for checking the age reducing coefficients, as well as the anticipation of the retirement age of health professionals. A method that the Executive predicts will be applicable to new groups, sectors or activities, in the scales, categories or corresponding specialtieswhich currently have no reduction in retirement age. Thus, Medical Writing has consulted the medical societies representing the different specialties to know what would be the ‘best’ method for such medical early retirement. A consultation that has also focused on whether this model of early retirement should be considered in a linear way for the entire medical group or should priority be given to specialties that are subject to certain most unfavorable conditions.

Of the eight participating societies, six opt for the same common idea: Flexible, voluntary and individualized early retirement of specialists. In this way, William Martin CarballoVice President of Primary Care of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP), assures that “the organization is committed to a flexible early retirement, voluntary from the age of 60 and extendable until the age of 70. In addition, it is considered necessary that each professional, regardless of their specialty, can choose according to their circumstances personal or the hardship of your job”. A method that “in view of the shortage of paediatricians, it would be of great help at this time for physicians who so wish to extend their work beyond 65 years of age.”

seem to share Victor Perez Alonepresident of the Spanish Society of Biological Psychiatry (SEPB), who maintains that “early retirement is welcome for those who need it, but cases must be individualized depending on the energy and desire of each professional. There are people who are more enthusiastic at 65 than at 50, and it is true that With what it costs to train a doctor, dispensing with him compulsorily would be difficult to understand”. Pérez Sola admits that “there are some specialties that have more wear than others and, therefore, early retirement should be made more flexible for when the time comes when health professionals run out of energy.”

Jose Miguel Lainezpresident of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), also considers, on a personal basis, that “early retirement should not be generalized, but individualized and adapted to people and circumstances”. In this sense, Laínez acknowledges that “the ideal thing would be for people to have the capacity to stay in the system, doing other types of functions. This is the case of Neurology, which is a very physically demanding specialty in certain situations such as prolonged surgery and people are limited, but it doesn’t mean they have to retire earlier.

Family also chooses to individualize early retirement

For its part, Lorenzo Easy Rubio, member of Subsidiary Societies in the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEQ), adds that “the prototype would be for it to be something voluntary and, even, for alternatives to be considered before complete early retirement. This means that specialists have the possibility of access to positions not subject to a certain situation of stress and overload but who could contribute valuable knowledge that, due to their experience, would nurture the rest of the doctors, such as the example of a consultant cardiologist with partial early retirement”.

José Polo: “Early retirement is something personal for the worker based on their personal circumstances”

Is early retirement by specialty with more workload feasible?

president of the Spanish Society of General Practitioners (), clarifies that “pre-retirement should not be given in a collective way, but individually”. A situation that, according to Ledesma, “there are people who are looking forward to it and others who, when the time comes, ask for an extension.” In addition,president of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (), considers that “pre-retirement is something personal for the worker based on their personal circumstances”.

Faced with the idea that early retirement was planted linearly to the entire medical group or only for some specialties with work overloadPolo García affirms that “early retirement is a right that all workers have and it would not be fair that the professional of one specialty could retire and the one of another not, a right cannot be undermined in this way”.

Víctor Pérez: “It’s hard to think that some professionals have to retire before others because of their hardship”

Ledesma also considers that “it should be given for the type of work environment more than by specialties and more than an early retirement, that also, a review of physical capacities would be correct. For this reason, an approach should be made to leave the night shifts at 55 years “.

For his part, Pérez Sola weighs that “there are specialties that have more wear. However, it is hard to think that some professionals have to retire before others because of their hardship. In recent years it has been seen how some specialties have experienced a trauma that will stay with them forever and this was not foreseen before.”

Generational change, “the negative face” of early retirement

The medical early retirement it also supposes, for specialists, a certain inconvenience. Fácila Rubio guarantees that “the fact that some groups are subjected to a higher accident rate, hardship, danger or toxicity, this can have a negative side, that there is no generational change. To avoid this situation, it would be necessary to consider what the impact of said possibility of early retirement would be on the “depopulation of specialists” that is being experienced in regional hospitals”.

Alfonsa Friera: “Leave open the option of early retirement by reducing working hours”

A future situation that supposes “a very serious problem of generational change also within Hematology, in addition to the rest of the specialties”, according to a personal title of Armando Lopez GuillermoVice President of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH). López Guillermo emphasizes that “despite the fact that this specialty is not considered one of the most stressful, it encompasses different variants such as clinical, laboratory, diagnostic and haemostasis”.

At the same time, Alfonsa Friera Reyesresponsible for Professional Affairs of the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM), warns that “health professionals are subject to significant stress, not only due to high workloads and the obligation to maintain continuous care activity, but also due to the demands in terms of ongoing training and responsibility that this work has , directly involved with the physical or mental well-being and, in many cases, the lives of patients. This continuous stress ends up generating exhaustion in professionals”.

Other ways of approaching medical pre-retirement

Some specialists share other ideas to be taken into account when carrying out this medical early retirement. This is the case of Friera Reyes who chooses to “leave open the option of a early retirement by reducing working hourssince it is a possibility that could benefit workers without depriving them of the strength that experience in health centers entails.” A professional experience that, according to Friera Reyes, “is a significant advantage on many occasions and we must not forget the role of consultants that older and more experienced professionals may have”.

López Guillermo shares, also on a personal basis, the “best” how to approach medical pre-retirementwhich is already being carried out in the hospital center where he works, the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona: “A system is carried out in which for a period of time you can reduce the working day and that is considered a early retirement, in such a way that valuable people are kept in the system by applying this method”. Lastly, the expert adds that “the system has the advantage of reducing the burden of care with all that this implies, keeping the professional linked to the center of expertise . It’s a good system that already works at the Clinic.”