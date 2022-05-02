Eat chocolate every day. That’s when it brings high blood pressure, insomnia and dizziness

Scientific research leads experts to advise not to eat more than 30 grams of chocolate per day, perhaps not every day. All of this does not take in too many calories. The important thing is to get the right kind of chocolate. To have all its benefits, you must choose dark chocolate with at least 75% cocoa.

What are the benefits of chocolate?

Thanks to the flavonoids it contains, it reduces cholesterol levels, protects the cardiovascular system and the heart in particular, improves the health of the skin. It also decreases blood pressure, increases concentration and fights depression. Eating chocolate improves memory and cognitive ability, reduces insulin resistance and improves endothelial function. It has aphrodisiac and stimulating properties and reduces the effects of oxidative stress as it contains many antioxidants.

Does chocolate lower blood sugar?

Dark chocolate contains less sugar than milk and, thanks to its flavonoids, it can help reduce blood sugar. The diabetic will have to choose is the one with a cocoa percentage of at least 70%. Pay close attention to some ingredients it may contain. In particular caramel, toffee and sugary ingredients. Those looking for a little flavor can opt for one with dried fruit or nibs.

What food not to eat with high blood pressure?

Licorice. It is a food with many benefits but it contains glycyrizin. This is why it should be avoided when you have high blood pressure. This substance acts directly on the metabolism of corticosteroids. For this it causes an increase in cortisol in the kidney and the action is similar to that of aldosterone. In addition to increasing blood pressure, licorice can also cause alterations in the hydroelectrolytic balance: hypokalemia, decreased diuresis, salt and water retention and even the alteration of muscle contractility.

What Food Causes Insomnia?

Canned meat. Contains preservatives and additives that must be taken because they are chemicals that are bad for your health. In particular, it contains sodium nitrate which is toxic to the body and the environment. Beware of low-quality meat. It provides a lot of fats and waste that are bad for your health. Instead of throwing these scraps, they are often shredded and packaged.

Does chocolate cause high blood pressure, insomnia and dizziness?

Yes. Chocolate contains caffeine which can trigger several symptoms including: High blood pressure, insomnia and dizziness. But also shaking, fast or irregular heartbeat and headache. Typically these symptoms come to those people who are allergic to chocolate or cocoa. In these cases, you should never eat chocolate.